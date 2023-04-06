“These images show only a small part of what our soldiers are doing in the city. The part that we can show to the public. The battle for the city continues”. The Ukrainian special forces write it by publishing this video, which shows a ‘typical day’ of Ukrainian soldiers fighting for Bakhmut using a series of perspective cameras. Thus, one can see the crudeness of the military’s daily life, between firefights, patrolling the territory, running through gutted buildings to escape the Russian snipers. Volodymyr Zelenskij has denied that Bakhmut has been conquered by Russian troops – as militia chief Waghner had said in recent days – while admitting that the situation in the city is “the most difficult” among those on the war front.



02:24