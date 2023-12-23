People will wake up on Christmas in Canada, the giant northern nation known for its harsh winters and deep snow that could swallow a car, wondering, “Where is the snow?”

But there aren't many of them around.

The lands, which should be white with frost from coast to coast and from north to south, are covered in green and brown instead.

“I have been tracking the weather for 55 years and I have never seen anything like this on the first official day of winter,” said David Phillips, a veteran climate scientist at the Federal Environment Ministry.

About 75 percent of Canadians usually celebrate a white Christmas marked by snow two centimeters above the ground, but this number is now close to zero.

Winters are often harsher in landlocked provinces, such as Alberta, where snow can remain on the ground for five months or more. The temperature was high in the city of Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, on Friday, reaching seven degrees Celsius, compared to 28 degrees below zero last year.

This should not be a surprise, as 2023 looks set to be one of the hottest years on record.

Another reason is the El Niño phenomenon, which is a rise in water surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean that often leads to milder temperatures in winter.

Canadians like to ask each other, “Is it cold enough for you?”, but as temperatures rise, this joke will get old.

“What you're seeing this winter is actually a preview of what will be normal decades from now,” Phillips said.

“I think if we can postpone Christmas a month from now, we will almost guarantee a white Christmas everywhere,” he added, laughing. But this will not happen.