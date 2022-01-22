The movement was intense on the first day of vaccination against covid-19 of children aged 5 to 11 years without comorbidity in the city of São Paulo. On average, the little ones waited about 30 minutes to receive the Pfizer or Coronavac immunizer. Some children wore hero costumes and parents were relieved to have their children immunized.

The 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs) were open from 8 am to 5 pm, and the 80 Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated UBSs, from 8 am to 7 pm, to receive and immunize the little ones. Between 7 am and 9 am, the movement at the vaccination posts was more intense. Around 9am, the lines got shorter.

“We had intense movement in all units, but without long lines, a constant movement”, informs the executive secretary of Primary Care, Specialties and Health Surveillance of the city of São Paulo, Sandra Sabino. “We opened all units to ensure that people could vaccinate their children without encountering long lines. To ensure more agility, more comfort.”

Until 12 pm on Saturday, 33,514 doses of vaccine against covid were applied to children. There were 29,500 doses of Coronavac and 4,014 of Pfizer. As a result, there are already more than 69,000 children with at least one dose in the capital. This represents 6.4% of the estimated children’s audience.

The parents did not hide their anxiety. “We couldn’t wait for this to happen, a lot of people didn’t have that opportunity. It was super quiet, the nurses were super attentive, we waited about 30 minutes”, says student Amanda Aparecida da Silva, 30 years old. “If we were to wait two hours, three hours, we would wait too”, she reinforces.

She and her husband arrived with their 7-year-old daughter Maria Julia at 7:40 am at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Vila Anglo Doutor José Serra Ribeiro, in the west. She hasn’t visited her family in Minas Gerais for three years, Amanda says that the little girl’s vaccination will allow her to miss her. “We will feel safer to receive them or go to them”, she says.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released, on Thursday, 20, the use of Coronavac in children from 6 to 11 years of age without immunosuppression. This allowed São Paulo to expand the target audience of the campaign.

