4 th talks failed to agitate on agitation

Warning – Central Government should not treat our movement like Shaheen Bagh

The confrontation between the government and farmers on the new year may increase further. On the first day of the year, work on the new strategy was started once again in the joint meeting of the farmers organizations on the Singhu border. Several important decisions were taken in the meeting of farmers’ organizations, the first was that if the talks were not in favor of the farmers, this movement would be enlarged more widely. For this, farmers organizations will reach different parts of the country and make people aware and will conduct a public awareness campaign from 9th to 20th for two whole weeks.

After the talks on 30 December, it was being speculated that the talks between the government and the farmers had moved in the right direction. However, rejecting this, the farmers’ organizations said that in the talks held on the 30th, only the tail has left, the elephant is yet to come out. The government is misleading us. Our first priority is to get the MSP legalized by rejecting all three agricultural laws.

Not only this, Yudveer Singh, the farmer leader, warned the government directly that the government should not take our patience further, our patience is running out. The youth among us are raging. Government should not misunderstand this movement as a movement of Shaheen Bagh. The government had put an end to the movement on the strength of the police force, but our demands are not considered soon and if there is no result in the talks on the 4th, then surely the farmers will also have to take tough decisions whose responsibility Will be.

Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav also taunted that the government was playing politics but. But our first priority is to roll back all three agricultural laws. This movement has now reached a decisive stage. If the results do not come out on the 4th, then the KMP Expressway will be jammed on the 6th. From there, tractors will take out a rally of trolleys. Right now we have been sitting on Shahjahanpur border for 20 days, next week we will proceed with the strategy there.

Farmer leader of Haryana Vikas said that all toll plazas in Haryana will be made free, some are already free. In Haryana, all malls and petrol pumps except private petrol pumps will be closed. With this, all the leaders, MPs and Chief Ministers of JJP and BJP will be gheraoed throughout Haryana. This movement will last until this coalition government of Haryana collapses.