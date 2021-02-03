Chile began a mass vaccination process this Wednesday against coronavirus just days after receiving four million doses of the vaccine developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac.

The health authorities reported that 128,287 people had already received a first dose of the vaccine, just under 1% of the total Chilean population.

Earlier and from the Los Lagos region, in the south-central part of the country, President Sebastián Piñera began the plan that includes more than 1,400 vaccination centers distributed in the 345 communes of the 16 regions of the country.

“Chile had never before faced a challenge like this. Those who had been able to vaccinate the most were eight million people; now we have proposed to practically double this goal which, with the contribution, collaboration and commitment of all, I am sure We are going to achieve it, ” said Piñera.

In a first stage adults over 90 years of age will be vaccinateds, health officials, clinical trainees, nursing home staff and residents, and workers and residents of the public orphanage network.

“I’m super good, very happy ” to receive the vaccine, Carmen Leal, 90, the first to be vaccinated at the Liceo Carmela Carvajal in downtown Santiago, told The Associated Press.”I’ve had a really bad time these months, locked up, alone because my relatives call me on the phone and they have worried a lot about me but I can’t see them. ”

The plan

The old woman hopes that the vaccine will allow her to see her loved ones soon and affirmed that “I’m not afraid” possible adverse effects of the vaccine.

“Fantastic,” said Maria Soledad Monge, also 90, felt after receiving the vaccine. She added that she suffered from the pandemic “not terribly but it has been difficult.”

The objective of the Chilean government is to vaccinate more than 100,000 people per day to reach the five million that make up the population most vulnerable to COVID-19 until the end of March and more than 15 million of the 19 million Chileans in the first six months of the year.

The vaccination process took place calmly in the centers that AP was able to visit, on many occasions installed in schools and colleges set up for the occasion.

“As you can see our vaccination plan, as was the timely obtaining of vaccines … it is, without a doubt, an extraordinarily demanding plan, represents a tremendous challenge And it constitutes, in a way, a true epic, ” Piñera emphasized.

Chile began vaccination with the first doses of Pfizer / BioNTech that arrived in the country on December 24 and were destined for health personnel working in intensive care units.

Next to four million doses received from the Chinese laboratory SinovacChile expected to receive another six million in February.

At the same time expect just over 10 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the whole year to which would be added four million from the one developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca laboratory, four million from Johnson & Johnson and 7.6 million from COVAX, the initiative of the World Health Organization, according to the authorities.

So far Chile has registered 736,645 cases of the new coronavirus and more than 18,500 deaths, according to the latest report from the Chilean Ministry of Health.

The Undersecretary of Public Health, Paula Daza, indicated that until last Tuesday more than 1,050,000 doses were delivered to the structures for this purpose in the country to begin the campaign. “100% of the vaccination sites are open.

In other words, 1,422 locations opened their doors to the entire community and to our elderly, “he asserted. The mass vaccination process began with the elderly over 90 years of age and is scheduled until February 12 with different age ranges each day. February will be the turn of adults aged 71-72, the age group to which President Piñera and Health Minister Enrique Paris belong.

Source: AP, EFE and Xinhua

PB