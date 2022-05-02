Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi, part of Mubadala Healthcare, received yesterday three newborns during the early hours of the morning of the first day of Eid Al Fitr, two girls and a boy. Dr. Muhaimin Abdulghani, CEO of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, said: “Here we are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr for the year 2022, rejoicing at the arrival of newborns, bringing the number of births at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children to 28,279 since the birth of the first child in the hospital, on October 28, 2015. Among them, 13,548 girls and 14,731 boys. The number of births to citizens was 15,605, including 8,114 boys and 7,491 girls. We are proud of our medical and nursing staff, and every doctor, doctor, nurse and midwife from the maternity department, pediatrics and neonatology department, who provide excellent care for mothers and newborns in Abu Dhabi around the clock.” The first family to celebrate their new baby was the Emirati Al Hassan Al Kindi family. The newborn girl was born in good health, praise be to God, and they named her Noura, which her grandfather chose. Her birth weight was 2.79 kg, and she was born at 3:48 am on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Her father said: “We are really fortunate that our newborn daughter has seen the light safely, and the joy of Eid has become two joys. She is our second daughter, and thanks to God, she came to celebrate the Eid with us. We would like to thank all the medical and nursing staff at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for the outstanding care we received, and Happy New Year.” The second baby was born in the hospital at 5:23 am on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr for the family of Khalfan Al-Suwaidi. In celebration of their first child, the father of the child, Hamda, said: “The birth of our daughter on the first day of Eid was a wonderful gift for us. She is our first child and she has brought joy to our hearts. May God make her the apple of our eyes and one of the righteous children. We thank God that she and her mother are in good health. I would like to thank the staff of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for their continuous care of my wife and child during this period, as we witnessed the strict application of standards to enhance patient safety in the hospital.” The third birthday of Eid al-Fitr at Danat Al Emarat Hospital in Abu Dhabi was for the family of Saif Obaid Al Zaabi, an Emirati, who was born at 5:50 am. His father said: “We have called our son Obaid. God willing, he was born on the first day of Eid, and his brothers were eagerly awaiting the day of his birth. His birth at this time brought joy to the family on this special day. We thank God that he and his mother are in good health. Our joy is doubled on this blessed day. (Mashallah)”. The hospital administration distributed flowers and sweets to the patients residing in the hospital to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr.



