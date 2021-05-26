On the first business day of the new restrictions after the long weekend, there was a large traffic congestion on the Riccheri highway and other access points to the City of Buenos Aires this Wednesday morning due to increased traffic and strong sanitary controls.

Although traffic jams were generated at various points on Monday and Tuesday for the holiday, this Wednesday there were already long lines of cars and delays due to police checkpoints in entering the City.

Delays are increasing at the different access points to the Capital. In Puente Pueyrredón, traffic congestion is registered from Miter Avenue, in Avellaneda, with up to almost 20 blocks of car line.

The same happens in Camino Negro, long delays to access the La Noria Bridge. La Riccheri presents traffic congestion in both directions of traffic with a very slow march towards the City.

The West access also registers a delay in the Buen Ayre road, due to a traffic accident that generates congestion, added to the delay due to the controls.

During the holidays there were also delays in access to the City. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

News in development.

JPE