The influencer Sofia Franklyn: “On the first date I ask for the bank account”

Sofia Franklin, a well-known American influencer, does not like to waste too much time with men: in fact, the woman revealed that she asks for a bank account on the first date because “she only wants to go out with a rich guy”.

According to what was declared by the influencer herself in her podcast, in fact, the young woman said she wants to understand immediately if she is “wasting time”.

“I have a job and I’m very successful – said Sofia Franklyn – so I think I have every fucking right to say ‘Hi, are we on the same level or am I wasting my time?’”.

“I don’t think it’s strange to ask for this kind of information on a first date,” added the influencer, who then added: “I do and, if they don’t show me, I’ll still go ahead with a second, third date, but at a At some point I need to know.”