new Delhi: Both the controversial bills related to farmers were passed in Rajya Sabha today. The Modi government has described it as a big achievement and a day of independence for the farmers. Amidst all this, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar seems happiest.

After the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, Narendra Singh Tomar held an exclusive conversation with ABP News. Happy to pass the bill, Tomar congratulated all the farmers of the country. Tomar thanked all those people and parties who supported this bill in the interest of farmers. The Agriculture Minister reiterated his government’s stance that the bill would benefit the farmers greatly and that the Bharatiya Janata Party government is committed to the interests of the farmers.

Narendra Singh Tomar hit back at the Congress and other parties opposing the bill. Tomar said that the Congress had promised to abolish the APMC law in its manifesto. He said that the Congress could not fulfill that promise because they did not have the courage. The Agriculture Minister told ABP News that history is made by those who transcend history. Tomar congratulated PM Modi on this historic bill and said that he never sees anything from the point of view of votes and hence he is able to make such big decisions.

Tomar also extended his hand towards the farmers who are agitating in some states of the country regarding the farmers bill. Tomar told ABP News that if any farmer or organization has any apprehension or confusion about these bills, then they are ready to meet them anywhere. He again said that some people are misleading the farmers.