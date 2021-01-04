Regarding the continuation of the agitation of thousands of farmers on the borders of Delhi, despite the harsh cold and rain, the Agriculture Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Patel said on Monday how to wake a person pretending to sleep. Patel was asked that what is the reason that despite the harsh cold and rain, thousands of farmers are adamant on their demands on the borders of Delhi and despite their many rounds of talks with the central government, their protest against the new agricultural laws continues is?

The state agriculture minister told reporters here on this question, “They (agitators) are not listening to us because we can wake up a sleeping person.” But how can a person who pretends to sleep wake him up? ”The senior BJP leader claimed that most farmers of the country are supporting the Narendra Modi government on the new agricultural laws.” Patel asserted that the new agriculture The laws will free the farmers from the hurdle of middlemen and increase their income by getting better prices of crops.

‘Congress misled farmers’

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “The farmers are being misled by the lie that the agricultural sector has been handed over to the industrialists through the new agricultural laws.” Patel said that 626 Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs) will be formed to boost the agrarian economy in the state. “FPOs are a group of farmers who run all commercial activities related to agriculture along with crop production.”