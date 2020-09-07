new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has taunted the Modi government for the continuous increase in cases of corona virus infection and the steep decline in GDP growth rate. Rahul Gandhi has said that in the present time the country is ahead in every wrong race.

What has Rahul Gandhi tweetedThe

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Modi government makes the country an ostrich instead of finding a solution to the crisis.” The country is ahead in every wrong race. Corona infection figures or GDP decline.

Today Corona’s record cases came out

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of patients of the disease increased to 42,04,613 on Monday after a record 90,802 cases of corona were reported in a single day in the country. While in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 71,642 with 1,016 people dead.

23.9% drop in GDP

At the same time, the growth rate (GDP) has declined by 23.9% in the first quarter of the financial year i.e. April to June. The country’s largest public sector bank SBI had estimated that this rate could fall to 16.5% but the latest figures Are shocking.

