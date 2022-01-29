Five people were injured and 20 were evacuated in a fire in Ulyanovsk apartment buildings. The prosecutor’s office of the region began an investigation in the framework of a criminal case on deliberate arson on Saturday, January 29.

“The prosecutor’s office of the Zasviyazhsky district of Ulyanovsk is conducting an inspection in connection with the fires that occurred today, January 29, in the entrances of houses No. 67, 71 and 77 along Avtozavodskaya Street. As a result of a fire caused, according to preliminary information, by arson, common property was significantly damaged in these two-story residential buildings built in 1944. Several people turned to emergency medical workers for help due to poisoning by combustion products, ”the statement says. message prosecutors.

During the pre-investigation check, it is planned to assess the quality of execution by officials of the management company of housing legislation and fire safety requirements. The prosecutor’s office also intends to find out whether all the rights of citizens will be observed during resettlement.

Checks and investigation of the criminal case, which was initiated in the regional Main Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation under Part 2 of Art. 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (intentional destruction or damage to another’s property by arson) are under the control of the leadership of the prosecutor’s office of the Ulyanovsk region.

Message about the ignition of apartment buildings on the street. Avtozavodskaya in the Zasviyazhsky district of Ulyanovsk was received by the Ministry of Emergency Situations at 2:40 am.

“20 people, including three children, were evacuated and rescued from the building. At 03:38 the fire was extinguished in the first house, at 04:12 – in the second,” told in the department.

According to the head of the administration of the Zasviyazhsky district, Nail Yumakulov, there were no casualties, five people were injured, two were hospitalized. Two families are accommodated in the Volga Hotel. The victims will be provided with material assistance, the portal quotes him as saying. 73online.

Earlier, in the Ulyanovsk region, an inspection was organized into the fact of a fire on January 16, which killed two people. After extinguishing in a private house, the bodies of brothers born in 1989 and 1986 were found. The fire area was 54 square meters. m.