On the eve of the date set for the vote on the tax reform in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, defenders and critics released manifestos on the proposal in opposite directions.

The manifesto “In favor of a Comprehensive Reform of Consumption Taxation” brought together 14 economists from different lines of economic and political thought to defend the approval of Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 110 by senators: Affonso Celso Pastore, Ana Carla Abrão, Armínio Fraga , Bernard Appy, Edmar Lisboa Bacha, Elena Landau, Gustavo Loyola, José Roberto Mendonça de Barros, Maílson da Nóbrega, Marcos Mendes, Nelson Barbosa, Pérsio Arida and Sérgio Gobetti.

In the text, the group states that a comprehensive reform of consumption taxation is necessary, replacing ICMS, ISS, IPI and contributions to PIS and Cofins with one or two value added taxes (VAT), based on broad, legislation as homogeneous as possible and, ideally, a single rate, in addition to a selective tax of a regulatory nature.

“We are confident that a tax reform with these characteristics will have a very positive effect on the country’s productivity and growth potential, in addition to contributing to the reduction of social and regional inequalities”, says the manifesto.

They were radically opposed to “magic” and disastrous solutions for the economy, such as replacing current taxes with a tax on financial transactions, known as the CPMF.

In another manifesto, “Tax Reform – The solution of one, is the problem of all”, the Joint Parliamentary Services Front took a position against the PEC, arguing that it does not take into account the differences that make up the service sector and other sectors. .

The Front’s advisory says that the PEC does not propose alternatives to the service sector, as exists for other sectors, such as the generation of ICMS credits that industry and commerce receive, when purchasing their inputs.

“Only through a really simplified system will we have competitive conditions to leverage the Brazilian economy to become an effectively developed country in an international environment and allow our companies to grow and develop in a safe and promising environment”, says the manifesto, which avoids face the idea of ​​the need for reform.

