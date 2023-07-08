July 9th. Federico Martín Bahamontes, whose life slowly fades away in Valladolid, turns 95, and the Tour celebrates it with the return to the Puy de Dôme, where the Águila de Toledo won the Tour of 59. The Tour returns to the Clermont Ferrand volcano, and in its hillside has a Raphaël Geminiani house, the teacher of Jacques Anquetil and Julito Jiménez, who has already turned 98 and his head still works and he survives all of them. There is perhaps no more symbolic ascent of the Tour, more loaded with stories, nor more accurate evocation of what was the big loopand what is this 2023 of all wonders, that the headline Duel in the volcano the one that was and the one that awaits. The one that the circumstance demands.

The very aficionado deludes himself thinking that his dreams, his memories of breathless afternoons, his readings, are the same as those of the cyclists of a peloton that arrives in Limoges, Poulidor territory, porcelain territory, without Mark Cavendish, who has broken on the slope of the Three Cherry Trees, 60 from the finish line, and he has gotten into a car, a hand on the clavicle of his right shoulder, which he cannot move, and a very sad look from which life has fled with the lost hope of breaking Eddy Merckx’s record of victories, the only reason why he extended his career for another year at 38.

Cavendish was not there on the final climb to Limoges, where Belgian Jasper Philipsen, three times first, finished second because his explosive pitcher, Mathieu van der Poel, worked without clear ideas, divided between helping his teammate and the generous egoism of someone who wants to celebrate a special day, the arrival at the Limousin of his grandfather, winning the stage, making happy those who believe in the beauty of the gesture, those who believe that the historical meaning, childhood memories, give cycling a unique sentimental value. The super-powerful Dane Mads Pedersen, the 1919 world champion, who was worked hard by Juanpe López, from Lebrija, and another Dane, the wonderful winner of the Tour of Switzerland, Mattias Skjelmose, was able to overcome everyone. In the frenetic chaos of the last kilometers that the Jumbo accelerates and the heat intensifies, Mikel Landa falls with Simon Yates. Both lose 47s. For Landa, who dissolved in the Pyrenees, “I found myself empty”, he says, the 47s mean nothing, more than pain; for the oldest of the Yates, they are the loss of fourth place, occupied by Carlos Rodríguez, always on guard, young guard.

The Puy de Dôme is a territory inhabited by history, by the ghosts of Fausto Coppi, the first winner, in 1952, of Federico, of Luis Ocaña, always, of Julito Jiménez, of Anquetil and Poulidor, those of the first duel in the volcano, the one that confronted the two Frances of 1964, the urban one that grew four years after May 1968, the beauty of Anquetil, the pleasure of oysters and lobster, the rural hardness of Poulidor, the sweat and the plow, the world that was extinguished, that was extinguished, defeated; the memory of Ángel Arroyo, 40 years ago, the last Spanish winner, friend of Julito.

The characters live in the imagination, or, at least, Carlos Rodríguez did not see any of them, none of them yelled at him from a renewed asphalt, a narrowed road whose width has been stolen by a panoramic train track that coils, turning like a spiral staircase, empty on the left, slope on the right, around the ice cream cone, an almost perfect cone, from the volcano, during the last four kilometers 12% average slope, up to an altitude of 1,415 meters, an antenna and a temple of Mercury. “You have to face it like any other climb. Try to do your best. Yes, it is true that it is a pretty beautiful landscape, but hey, that is not going to make it less hard. No, it says nothing to my imagination, just go up as fast as possible.”, says, god of good sense, the kid from Almuñécar, to whom a heavy man tells the story of how, on July 14, 1964, for In front of the absolute French duel, a tremendous Spanish duel took place between Bahamontes and Jiménez, in which the Ávila Watchmaker prevailed, although few people gave it any importance, and Jiménez, who was grazed by a wheel, did not even raise his arms, only he put his hand to the pedal to open the toe clip and saluted with the other, and Bahamontes scolded him saying that if they had waited and let Poulidor, who finished third, win, he would have given them a good reward, because with the bonus of victory would have won the Tour. “Yes, it is nice to know stories, but hey, it may be that the two Spaniards in front of Vingegaard and Pogacar are repeated, it may not. We will try to play the best role possible and just that”.

The child’s memory is also the father’s hand grabbing his, and holding onto his emotions, his idols. Guillaume Martin’s father, Norman like Anquetil, was from Anquetil to death, and he filled the head of his son with stories of maitre Jacques, and blond and extrovert too, and with a disarming personality, and his laugh, Pogacar in a certain way reminds him of his idol, and Vingegaard would make a good Poulidor perhaps in a reserved, serious way. “Yes”, says Martin, from Cofidis, 16th overall, reader, writer, playwright, philosopher and critical thinker. “Yes, the comparison could work.”

The liveliest Tour in memory awaits the two at the volcano, the duel revived, and they await each other with their fists loaded with dynamite, loaded with pending accounts that they will never be able to resolve. Vingegaard seems more concerned that Andy Schleck has defined him as “arrogant” — “I think arrogant is the least of it,” he says. “I am calm, but not shy. I talk to everyone”— to remember that the last winner at the Puy de Dôme, in 1988, the Tour de Perico, was a Dane like him, Johnny Weltz. “We will have to come up with a plan,” says the Tour leader. “But the Puy de Dôme does not depend only on us.” Pogacar, second, 25s behind, isn’t shy either, but he’s more expressive, and he’s lively: “It’s a special stage. Very, very hard. And so much heat… It will explode everything in pieces”.

