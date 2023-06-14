from the newsroomi

When a company comes out of a deep and prolonged crisis, all the market expects is good news. In this sense, CVC apparently managed to meet expectations with the appointment of the new CEO, as well as the announcement of a subsequent share offering, or follow-on. In the last 30 days, the company’s common stock rose more than 30% until this Tuesday, the 13th, the day that the stock fell 6%.

However, according to information obtained from analysts and shareholders, it is clear that there are still more doubts than certainties about the future of CVC. Mainly due to the participation of the Paulus family in the new stock offering, which aims to raise at least R$ 200 million.

The return of founder Guilherme Paulus, who is committed to investing R$75 million in the company, represents an attempt to recover CVC’s old image, something seen with concern, especially by minority shareholders.

Paulus faced investigations by the Federal Police and closed a plea bargain on the payment of bribes to cancel a tax assessment. In the midst of this episode, he disposed of the stake he had in CVC, in 2018.

The company announced, on the last day 2, its new CEO. Fabio Godinho is a name linked to the Paulus family, having commanded GJP Hotels & Resorts. The company had already announced Carlos Wollenweber as chief financial officer, and this Tuesday, it announced the name of Paulo Palaia as chief operating officer. The latter had already worked at the tour operator between 2000 and 2006.

market expectation

The appointment of this new board has raised questions among shareholders about CVC’s levels of corporate governance. The new team that will run the company’s management also includes the participation of Luiz Eduardo Falco, a former CEO who left office accused of committing accounting errors.

The market’s perception is that this return of the Paulus family and executives who have worked for the company means yet another attempt to save the founders themselves, regardless of the consequences for the company.

Rumors indicate that one of the strategies would be to close disputes that are open in court, with the aim of relieving pressure on Paulus. This approach concerns minority shareholders, particularly in relation to CVC’s financial health.

Analysts also pointed out these concerns after the results of the first quarter of 2023, when the company recorded a loss of BRL 128 million.

At the end of May, Bank of America decided to downgrade the recommendation for the CVC share, from Neutral to Underperform (performance below the market average), which in practice means that the bank recommends investors to sell the share.

In addition to the numbers, Bank of America indicates that the departure of the former CEO, Leonel Andrade, and the former Financial Director, Marcelo Kopel, brought many uncertainties about the future of CVC.

The bank’s analysts point to a still very challenging macroeconomic environment. The month of June, which is typically positive for tourism, should not have the same effect this year on CVC’s cash, says BofA. This is due to the high interest rates in Brazil.

But it’s not just the names and numbers that worry CVC’s minority shareholders. The company’s management at this time of crisis arouses many suspicions. Even in a prolonged period of losses, the company distributed BRL 45 million in bonuses to its employees.

Last week, CVC held a large convention for franchisees. More than R$ 10 million was spent on a luxurious event, including shows.

According to a source from Dinheiro, this form of management increases the urgency for a follow-on, but at the same time raises questions about the allocation of resources and the continuity of CVC’s operations.

The same source states that the share offer has 60 days to be effective, a period that expires at the end of July. Other people close to the company say that the Paulus family is already considering the possibility of canceling the contribution commitment if the situation is worse than initially estimated.

Meanwhile, minorities await an outcome. Eduardo Silva, president of Instituto Empresa, an entity that defends the rights of small shareholders, says that, in a way, CVC was even benefited by the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a crisis in the tourism sector.

“It served as a smokescreen, because in March 2020, at the beginning of the circulation restrictions in Brazil, the company announced the accounting gap”, remembers Silva.

He points out that even before the pandemic, in 2019, the company was already subjecting debenture holders to delays in interest payments and even discounting the amounts due.

“The follow-on announced now cannot be read away from this context. It is a heavily indebted company, with recognized events of corporate corruption. Minorities have already lost equity. With the offer, they will be even more diluted within CVC’s capital, even losing voting power”, says Silva.

The lawyer claims that CVC has around 160,000 individuals as investors. “They have enormous power, but they are scattered and disjointed. Our role is to bring them together and represent them in assemblies, meetings and in any disputes”, says Silva.

