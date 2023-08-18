Peronism is going to try again a measure that never worked: fuel prices in Argentina are frozen from this Friday (18th) until next October 31st, through an agreement between the industry and the government to try to ease the sharp rise in prices that is plaguing the neighboring country.

After the 12.5% ​​increase in the price of gasoline and diesel, established last Wednesday by the companies Raízen – which is managed by Shell -, Axion Energy and Puma Energy as a result of the devaluation of the peso carried out by the government at the beginning of week, the Executive reached an agreement with the companies so that this increase will be the last one until after the general elections of October 22nd. The current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is the government candidate for the presidency.

The oil company YPF, controlled by the State and the country’s biggest fuel trader, waited for this agreement to come to fruition to carry out this increase and this Friday it also increased its prices by 12.5%.

The agreement, negotiated between producers, refineries, Customs and the Secretariats of Energy and Commerce, includes tax benefits for companies, as announced by Massa on Thursday night.

“The oil and gas industry in Argentina is one of the great tractors we have in our economy. Today, part of the drop represented by the loss of exports and activity due to the impact of a drought that took us US$ 21 billion in exports is compensated by the enormous growth in the oil and gas sector”, he added.

These tax breaks can be withdrawn if companies violate the agreement. A complaint system will be activated at the Energy Secretariat, according to the Ministry of Economy.

Massa also stressed that this decision serves “to bring tranquility and security to the people at a time when the fund’s decision

[Monetário Internacional] imposing a devaluation distorts many of the prices in the economy”.

In the last 12 months, the readjustment of fuel prices has accumulated increases of between 70% and 90%, according to the consultancy EyE, below the evolution of inflation, which recorded an annual jump of 113.4% in July.

A country that suffers from chronic inflation, Argentina has become accustomed to government announcements of plans to freeze prices. In February, the Alberto Fernández administration announced the Precios Justos Meat program, which aimed to establish reductions of 30% to 35% in the prices of seven cuts of beef until March 31.

Earlier, the government of Argentina had implemented the Precious Care program, which, through “agreements” with the private sector, aimed to freeze or control price adjustments for basic products.

However, reality always prevailed and inflation in the country returned more ferocious than before: according to a report by Clarín, analysts already project that, with the devaluation of the peso, Argentina could close 2023 with an inflation of 180% to 200%. (With EFE Agency)