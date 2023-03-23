Ascending price

Prices rose on the eve of Ramadan, as this included various commodities, foodstuffs, and supplies, including the basic ones, such as meat, poultry, legumes, rice, oils, vegetables, and fruits.

For example, the price of a kilo of meat has reached more than 22,000 dinars (about 14.5 dollars), while the price of a kilo of long-grain rice is about 2,500 dinars (more than a dollar and a half), while the price of a short-grain is about 3,000 dinars (two dollars), and a kilo of onions. About two thousand dinars (approximately a dollar and a quarter), while a one-liter bottle of cooking oil amounted to about 3 thousand dinars (two dollars).

The interior is moving

A few days ago, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the start of a plan that includes conducting an inspection campaign in markets and shops.

“The campaign includes monitoring markets and warehouses in order to maintain price stability throughout the month of Ramadan,” the ministry’s spokesman, Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna, confirmed to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He pointed out that “the anti-economic crime detachments are active at such times to track down violators and arrest those manipulating food prices, in order to take legal measures against them.”

Increased penalties

Economic and legal experts believe that exchange rate fluctuations are what primarily cause the instability and high prices witnessed by the Iraqi markets since the beginning of 2023, which provides an opportunity for the increasing greed of many merchants and shop owners, to manipulate prices, monopolize and exploit the increased consumption of goods and materials with the advent of Ramadan.

They called for harsher penalties for violators of shop owners and exchange shops, who take advantage of consumers’ demand for shopping and shopping to provide their Ramadan requirements, by manipulating the exchange rate and thus raising the prices of consumables.

more comprehensive treatment

Observers consider that the Ministry of Interior’s plan to monitor prices and markets is in place, but more comprehensive plans are needed to address the exchange rate crisis that some traders and sellers are exploiting to manipulate commodity prices and raise them under the pretext of the instability of the dollar exchange rate in local markets and the inconsistency of the official and parallel price.

In this regard, Iraqi legal expert Dr. Muhammad al-Samarrai said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: