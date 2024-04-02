On April 19, India begins its national election, which will be held in several phases and the final result will only be known at the beginning of June. In this election, the current prime minister, Narendra Modi, will try to obtain his third term.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi, who nine years earlier had been banned from entering the United States due to violations of religious freedom in the state he governed (Gujarat), has turned a blind eye or even encouraged the persecution of Christian and Muslim minorities. of India, cornered by violence and laws that restrict their faith.

On the eve of the Indian national election, a new wave of repression is underway, focusing on education. In March, the Christian organization Open Doors released a report that found that a Hindu nationalist group in the state of Assam had given an ultimatum to Christian institutes, churches and schools to remove elements that referred to their religion.

The group also demanded that priests and nuns working in Christian schools stop wearing cassocks and habits and performing religious practices in educational institutions, such as prayers.

According to the Open Doors report, Christian schools in Assam are asking for police protection in the face of increased threats.

Muslims, also persecuted by Hindu nationalists, were the target of a court ruling last month in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

A local court ruled that a 2004 law regulating the operation of madrasas (Islamic schools) was unconstitutional and that the state government should transfer enrolled students to secular schools.

“As education is one of the main responsibilities of the State, it is obliged to maintain secularism when exercising its powers in this field. It cannot provide the education of a specific religion, its instructions, prescriptions and philosophies, nor create separate educational systems for different religions”, pointed out the court in the decision.

According to Reuters, the decision will affect 2.7 million students and 10,000 teachers in 25,000 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh.

An appeal against the court's move has been filed in the Supreme Court of India, and Christians and Muslims point out that the “secularism” advocated by nationalist groups and judges is not taken into account when Hindu institutions and schools are in focus. In other words, it is a mere façade for religious persecution.

“It is disheartening to see the conditions of the educational system today. School is not a religious playground,” said a local Open Doors partner.

“Religious radicals are saffronizing [termo que designa a tentativa de implementar uma agenda nacionalista hindu na Índia] study programs, criticizing minority religions and favoring Hinduism in the educational system. Students' minds are being polluted and misdirected against minority religions. A wave of religious intolerance can be observed in most northeast Indian states,” she said.