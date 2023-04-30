Two adolescents of 15 and 16 years old were murdered in a direct armed attack this Saturday night in the streets of Ciudad Obregón, municipality of Cajeme, Sonora, south of the state.

According to the first reports, the victims of the attack were identified as José Ángel, 15 years old and Eduardo, 16.

The attack occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Ciprés street, between Las Torres and Pistaches boulevards in the Manlio Fabio Beltrones neighborhood located north of the city.

At the scene they found shell casings of three different calibers of high-powered weapons.

With this double execution they increase to 33 victims of violence in the municipality of Cajeme so far in April.