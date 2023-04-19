“RV”: a new identification mark in the form of an arrow with numbers was noticed on Western vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Western equipment supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), they noticed new identification marks in the form of a white horizontal arrow with numbers. This is reported Telegram– the channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring” and publishes the relevant footage.

The designations were noticed on the American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Slovenian tanks M-55S (T-55) of the 47th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Presumably, the new signs can be used in the counter-offensive planned by Ukraine.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Donbass in four directions: Artyomovsk, Maryinsk, Avdeevsk and Limansk. She also noted that at the moment the Ukrainian army is conducting “active assault operations” in Artemovsk itself (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine is Bakhmut).