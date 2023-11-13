Bakery factories in Russia are now operating on the verge of profitability. Current government support measures are not enough: costs are rising, and lending is unaffordable given the high key rate – this is how the situation in the Russian Union of Bakers (RSB) was described. Whether the state will pay attention to the needs of the food industry and how it is generally possible to help the industry – read the Izvestia article, prepared jointly with the experts interviewed.

Controversies have escalated

According to the RSP representative, a comprehensive program to support the baking industry is needed, since most of the factories, with rare exceptions, were designed in the 1950s. The Bakers’ Union addressed the Ministry of Agriculture with such a request.

State support programs for the industry in their current form help locally, in certain regions. For example, preferential loans are available to flour millers.

The industry also receives compensation for part of the costs of producers of flour, bread and bakery products – but this is done by the standards of 2020, when the key rate of the Central Bank was 4.25% per annum. At the moment, the figure is more than three times higher – 15%. Enterprises with low profitability cannot afford to service such loans. And the costs, especially in terms of producing social, inexpensive bread, almost do not pay for themselves.

At the moment in Russia there are about 13 thousand bakery enterprises. Of these, about 750 are medium and large enterprises, the rest are small. Over the past 10 years, the number of medium and large bakeries, whose production volume is about 80% of the total bread volume, has decreased by half. At the same time, the growth in the production of bread and bakery products at small enterprises is growing, but relatively slowly – 10% per year maximum. In general, the all-Russian production of bread and products is falling by 1.5% per year.

Time of opportunity

Supporting agriculture is very important for Russia. Managing partner of the analytical agency “VMT Consult” Ekaterina Kosareva reminds us of our obligations to the internal consumer, as well as external relations:

— Recently, China and Russia signed a 12-year contract for the supply of grain totaling 2.5 trillion rubles. Our country has committed itself to supplying food to African countries. Let us also remember that grain supplies to Europe are not subject to sanctions.

In her opinion, The basis of the economy of obtaining grain for the production of bakery products should be farmers, small farms, small wholesalers – small and medium-sized businesses . This will set a high standard for product quality also for large manufacturers, the expert believes. According to her, it is the development of small businesses in the production of bread and bakery products that can save the industry.

According to market participants, Russian food in China is an indicator of high quality products – in contrast to tasteless bread and meat, fruits and vegetables, to which consumers in countries that are unable to provide themselves with food are accustomed.

As a result, this huge potential cannot be lost due to breaking equipment, expensive repairs and insufficient capacity – as pointed out by the Bakers’ Union.

— One of the effective support measures is compensation of part of the amount of interest on the purchase of equipment from the state. This is a step that, on the one hand, the government can afford, and on the other hand, will take the industry to a new level – with a high effect in the coming years ,” summarizes Ekaterina Kosareva.

At the same time, the analyst recalls that in recent years the demand for bread and bakery products in general in the world has been falling, as there is a trend toward recovery.

— People who follow a healthy lifestyle eat less bread – oddly enough, this is reflected in demand, although, it would seem, we are talking about tiny percentages. Nevertheless, this is felt in developed countries,” she noted.

Security issue

Providing the country with bread is a priority issue of national food security, and not a problem of the business environment, says Alexander Shneiderman, head of the sales and customer support department at Alfa-Forex. Consequently, the state can make concessions purely financially.

Among the possible options for emergency assistance, the expert names the provision of preferential loans, as well as credit holidays – this is a freeze on loan payments in difficult times for the company.

“Preferential leasing programs would also be an effective measure, since one of the main problems in the industry is the moral and physical obsolescence of equipment,” says Shneiderman.

The development of the baking industry is largely hampered by its specifics, says Ekaterina Kosareva. A typical situation is to shift the cost of your own re-equipment onto the shoulders of the end user. As was the case, for example, with the nationwide introduction of mandatory labeling. But, firstly, bread is a special, socially significant type of product: it spoils quickly and cannot be expensive. And secondly, increasing prices for retail consumers will not play a significant role for suppliers of bread to schools and hospitals, who purchase such products through a tender – where the one who offers the smallest amount wins, she comments.

The expert comes to the conclusion that, Apart from the state, there are no reserves for large-scale re-equipment of the industry.

– More likely, we need to build new large production facilities – only this can help. In this case, all modern trends and technologies should be taken into account. Perhaps it will be beneficial for the state to develop this industry, since the export potential for our products is large ,” summarized Ekaterina Kosareva.

Giving money won’t help

The high cost of equipment, components and consumables for production is primarily associated not with the key rate, but with the weak ruble, according to some of the experts surveyed.

“As a result of the devaluation of the ruble, prices for imported components and equipment for the industry increased by 20-30%,” states economist and communications director at BitRiver Andrei Loboda.

Thus, immediate financial injections, even very large ones, will not help the development of the industry.

According to Andrei Loboda, the problem can only be solved by more effective implementation of the import substitution program in the Russian Federation.