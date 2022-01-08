In China, in Pingshun County within Shanxi Province, there is a scenic road carved out of huge rock formations. The route, partly inside tunnels or overhanging, is as suggestive as it is dangerous for those who venture out with their four or two-wheeled vehicle. At the beginning of this January 2022, there was an accident involving a tow truck, thankfully with no consequences. The heavy vehicle remained suspended at a height of 100 meters after a driving error.

⚠️ a real cliffhanger: a truck stuck on a cliff-hanging highway in Pingshun County (平顺县), Changzhi city (长治 市) of Shanxi (山西) since at least 8am Jan 1… 1 / no pic.twitter.com/TpE78KcWis – Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) January 5, 2022

The images of the truck made it to the web where they easily found space to become, as they say, viral. You can see the truck with a wheel suspended over the precipice, while the trailer is still firmly on the very narrow mountainous road. The truck driver, according to local media reports, followed the route indicated by the satellite navigator: a lightness probably dictated by the lack of geographical knowledge of the place.

Container #truck hangs over the edge of 330ft cliff in nerve-wracking footage after driver tried to reverse when satnav took him up narrow mountain road in #China pic.twitter.com/KxXbqzLjDJ – Hans Solo (@thandojo) January 8, 2022

It took three days to recover the vehicle, counting the difficulty in working with emergency vehicles in such an inaccessible area of ​​China. The operation was made even more complicated by the presence of the trailer. The driver and his travel companion, despite the serious error of judgment, deserve praise for having kept a cool head in the phases of exiting the truck cabin.