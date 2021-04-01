D.he Berlin Senate decided on Thursday a “curfew light” for the Easter days due to the increasing number of corona infections in the capital. From Good Friday onwards, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., people are only allowed to be outdoors alone or in pairs. Children under the age of 15 are not counted. The current regulation is intended to prevent celebrations and group gatherings in the open air, for example in parks, but at the same time not sanctioning walks for two.

“We saw pictures from parks where 100 or 200 people celebrate,” said Müller. Something like that doesn’t work at all, “not even with ten or 20 people”. This could create chains of infection through which hundreds of people could become infected within a few hours. The police are urged to break up such gatherings early. During the day it remains the case that a maximum of five people from two households can meet inside or outside. With the new rules, you are reacting to the fact that the now dominant British mutant is increasingly meeting younger people, said Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) at noon.

Spring draws many Berliners to the parks. There was even an incident on Wednesday evening. From a group of a hundred people in Berlin-Kreuzberg stones and bottles were thrown at police officers. But nobody was hit, as the police announced on Thursday. The crowd had previously been in the park at Gleisdreieck, where around 2500 people were in the late afternoon. These were in the park until the evening hours of Wednesday – sometimes without compliance with the applicable hygiene and distance rules. Only after the police force had been strengthened and the officers were specifically addressed did the gathering slowly disintegrate.



A lot going on: the Berlin Park at Gleisdreieck on March 31st

:



Image: dpa





Müller warned Berliners against being too carefree. There are now many seriously ill people aged between fifty and sixty in hospitals and more and more infections among young people. From the Tuesday after Easter, the rules will be tightened further. Indoors, members of one household are only allowed to meet one person from another household for private meetings. Visits from people from another household are then not allowed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., members of one household must then remain among themselves. In both cases, children up to the age of 14 are not counted. In addition, the city’s day-care centers are to be closed again from Thursday next week.

However, there will be emergency care for the children of parents in systemically important professions and of single parents, as well as for children for whom there are special educational reasons. The regulation had already been discussed in the Senate on Tuesday, but should still be discussed with the factions of the red-red-green coalition. A stricter curfew had previously been called for by politicians from the SPD and the Greens. In a conversation with Müller as well as Senator for Economic Affairs Ramona Pop (Greens) and Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer (Left), the virologist Christian Drosten pleaded on Tuesday to adopt stricter rules. Otherwise Berlin could get into a difficult situation.

Other stricter rules came into force for residents of Berlin on Wednesday. A negative corona test must be presented when shopping in stores. This also applies to visits to the hairdresser, the beauty salon and museums and galleries. An FFP2 mask must be worn in supermarkets and grocery stores as well as in local public transport, this also applies to medical practices and hospitals. Simple surgical masks are no longer accepted. Companies are also obliged to offer their employees who do not work at home two rapid tests per week. In Berlin, the seven-day incidence on Thursday was 138, in neighboring Brandenburg it was 146. In Brandenburg, too, there is a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. over the Easter days.