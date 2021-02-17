Ursula von der Leyen presumably suspects that fighting the corona pandemic could become the dominant topic of her entire time in Brussels. The head of the EU Commission, who took office in Brussels over a year ago, is now choosing the forward defense in the dispute over the hesitant vaccine procurement.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

When it came to reaching an agreement with the vaccine manufacturers last year, the EU failed to achieve the necessary speed. The next phase is now about the spread of the mutants and a possible adaptation of vaccines. And the Brussels authorities and the Member States have to be quicker. For this reason, von der Leyen has announced that the EU will provide 150 million euros to support projects to research the virus variations.

The decisive factor is ramping up production

Even more important than researching the mutants, however, is expanding production in the EU. Von der Leyen entrusted its Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton with this Herculean task. The community has to start a process of catching up with the industrial ramp-up of manufacturing, which will be difficult. Because it is likely that the EU will continue to lack its own production facilities for vaccine production beyond the current year.

When it comes to investing billions in this area, it is not just the EU level that is called for. The federal government must also act – and in particular massively promote the production of mRNA vaccines that also offer protection against the virus variants.