Amid the ongoing standoff with China in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Modi government is fully alert to save every inch of land in the country and no one can occupy it. Amit Shah also said that the government is taking all possible military and diplomatic steps to resolve the deadlock in China with Ladakh.

In response to a question on whether China has entered Indian territory, he told a news channel, “We are wary of every inch of our territory, no one can capture it.” Our defense forces and leadership are capable of protecting the sovereignty and limits of the country. The Home Minister also said that the government is committed to the sovereignty and security of the country.

In the context of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA would get a two-thirds majority. He said that Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of the state after the elections. The Home Minister said that after the assembly elections in West Bengal next year, the government will change and the BJP will come to power there.

He said, we think we will fight strongly in West Bengal and form the government. He said that the law and order situation in West Bengal is serious and political parties like BJP have every right to demand imposition of President’s rule there. When Amit Shah was asked if the BJP seats in Bihar are more than the JDU, will the party contest the chief minister’s post, he said, “The central government is in keeping with the constitution and based on the Governor’s report is appropriate.” Will decide.

He said, there is no talk of agar, mugger. Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it. Referring to the separation of the Lok Janshakti Party from the ruling alliance in Bihar, Shah said that the party was offered a sufficient number of seats but still broke away from the alliance. He said, “It was his decision, not ours.”