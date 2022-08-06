In his most recent book, mothers, fathers and others, Siri Hustvedt talks about her younger years, when one is struggling to find one’s place in the world and uses all the help one can to find it. She does so in an essay on mentors, those figures whose approval the young person needs to continue advancing and with whom complex relationships are often built, full of tensions, misunderstandings and frustrations. The entire essay is beautiful and lucid, but there is one simple line that has stayed with me these weeks. Hustvedt speaks of the time in his youth when he needed someone, an authority figure, to recognize the value of the decisions he had made about his life, and he thought he could, to get that recognition, enroll in a writing program and give himself to the instruction of their elders, poets and novelists. She did not do it. She decided, instead, to enter the career of Literature. What she wanted, she says, is “to study, read a lot and learn to think well.”

Learn to think well. Sometimes it occurs to me that there is nothing more difficult in the world, and also that a good part of our problems and our disagreements, the private and secret ones as well as the social and political ones, come from that difficulty. Our confused time has replaced thought with emotions, and, although there may not seem to be anything unusual about it, I have the impression that new technologies, or the ways in which conversations take place in them, have indeed changed the rules of the game : they corner the thoughtful, reward the bilious and increasingly drown out the voices of those who try to see the world with clarity. In the end, some are choosing to abandon these spaces that once, not long ago, were the promise of a true democratic discussion, but today have become strange totalitarianisms where gregariousness is rewarded and dissent is punished. Others, like me, decided from the beginning never to be part of that world, and believe or believe —perhaps wrongly: it remains to be seen— that we have not made a better decision in our lives.

Of course: resorting to emotions to put an opinion in the world or propose a political decision in our forums costs less effort and gives more immediate returns, and also – let’s be honest – nobody really cares about the justice or virtue of a opinion, neither who is harmed nor who is protected with it. It matters, in the new narcissism of our world of networks, how much visibility is gained, how much approval is achieved. On the other hand, the very idea that there are ways of thinking about reality that are better than others irritates many of the inhabitants of our digital populisms, who see in it a manifestation of arrogance, superiority or pedantry. No: what I am suggesting is that thinking about our common reality – the attempt to understand it and express a fair opinion about it – benefits from the use of certain tools, and there are those who are willing to use the box and what the box contains, while others go through life assembling furniture by hand or with a single worn hammer, sometimes without even looking at the instructions. And so it goes.

The difficulty of thinking well has recently worried me about the conversations that overwhelm us these days. Three weeks ago, at the end of the column I write for the Colombian edition of this newspaper, I commented on some statements by President Iván Duque on the right to abortion, which Colombian law enshrines and the president ignores whenever he can. “There is no right to take the life of a being with the expectation of entering society”, the president had said in a certain meeting, and I commented that this being does not really have any expectation of anything: women do have expectations, in change, and will see them truncated if society forces her to have a child she doesn’t want. But furthermore, I wrote, if the unborn child had expectations, and especially if she were a woman, “she would surely take a look at this society that does not adequately defend her from sexual assaults, that blames her for them when they happen to her and does not believe her when they happen to her. complaint”. And he would ask himself if it is preferable to live in a society like the one the president wants or in one like the one the law allows.

My readers will have their views on abortion rights, some more informed than others, some shaped by religion and some not. Beyond that, what I was asking of you in those lines was an act of imagination to think about this debate: imagine that you are going to be born a woman and choose what type of society you prefer. In an indirect or slightly distorted way, he was using one of the most useful tools in that box I was talking about earlier: it is the “veil of ignorance”, as the philosopher John Rawls called it (in theory of justice, a book from 1971), and I use it very often, as it has always given me good results. It is about imagining that we are choosing the principles that will govern our society, but we do so without knowing what place we will occupy in it: what our social position will be, what our economic resources will be. The same applies to race, sex, place of birth: we don’t know what will be our lot, but we have to choose the rules that will order everyone’s life.

Standing behind the veil of ignorance, the rational individual will choose a more egalitarian society, although he may have to pay more taxes or sacrifice other benefits, since statistically there is a greater possibility that he will not be born among the privileged; and the fear of poverty would lead us to prefer rules with which we would be more protected, or thanks to which we would suffer less. If behind the veil we contemplate the possibility of being born into a minority —sexual, racial, religious—, wouldn’t we be interested in proposing a series of rules for society that would allow us a decent life, or that would ensure an equitable distribution of power and burdens, if only to protect ourselves? It is not about altruism, something in which, as can be seen, we are not well endowed; it is about seeking the best possible life without harming anyone, or betting on one’s own benefit while trying to reduce, as far as possible, the suffering of others.

The problem, of course, is that the use of this tool requires certain capacities that —such as altruism— seem to be in short supply nowadays. The main one is the imagination, which has allowed us throughout our history to live vicariously what we have not really lived. It’s difficult, I know: we are fatally condemned to understand the world from our vital coordinates, which are like earmuffs put on horses to limit their visual field, and I don’t know why it seems to me that we have lost the talent to appropriate of the experience of others, including the challenge of taking responsibility for the pain of others. Perhaps this would be a good yardstick to measure the wisdom or stupidity of our daily opinions, and also of our actions. Although in our digital world, it seems to me, opinions are acts. And that would complicate everything.

John Gabriel Vasquez he is a writer. His latest book is peace disagreements (Alfaguara).