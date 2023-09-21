vBased on his stature and voice, Stephen Gould seemed to be a robust, powerful person who was not expected to suffer exhaustion. There were years in which the American tenor sang two of Richard Wagner’s most demanding heroic roles, Tristan and Tannhäuser, at the Bayreuth Festival and – with great fun and warm affection towards the very young audience – as Tristan in the Version of “Tristan and Isolde” for children appeared. Last year he wanted to take on this immense task as Siegfried in the “Ring of the Nibelung”, but that didn’t happen.

How he managed all of this remained a mystery. His voice showed no signs of fatigue. His tenor sounded, although not ingratiatingly beautiful, but always confident, thoroughly clean in its intonation even in the big outbursts of power, astonishingly clear in the diction of the text, but above all expressive, never indifferent to the dramatic situation of the character.

Gould was from Virginia. The son of a concert pianist and a Methodist priest, born in 1962, began singing in musicals after studying in Boston. Shortly after the turn of the millennium, when he was not yet thirty, he switched to hero work and quickly gained a foothold in the European opera scene. He soon came to Wagner via the tenor roles of Richard Strauss (Bacchus in “Ariadne auf Naxos” and Kaiser in “The Woman Without a Shadow”) and by the middle of the first decade of the new millennium had become one of the most sought-after held tenors in the world.

Gould, who was awarded the title of “Austrian Kammersänger”, lived alternately in the United States and Austria or Germany. Everyday contact with the native language of Wagner and Strauss seemed essential to him in order to be able to sing their roles. No language coach, as is common in major opera houses, was sufficient for him to adequately internalize the subtleties of articulation, sentence melody and vowel coloring in German.







As Siegfried in the recording of “Ring des Nibelungen” with the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Marek Janowski, you experience Gould at the peak of his vocal ability: his voice is blazingly bright in the blacksmith scene, but always well grounded, but then tender the encounter with Brünnhilde at the Valkyrie Rock.

Gould was a sore hero

Gould also knew how to convey vocally that Wagner’s heroes were concerned about the conditions in the world. As much as he was able to control himself as Tristan in the love duet in the second act, he also ecstatically released his boundaries in the feverish attacks of the finale. When Katharina Wagner staged “Tristan and Isolde” in Bayreuth as a hopeless love in a total surveillance state, in which every loophole in privacy was illuminated by the searchlights of the secret services of a brutal King Marke, it was Gould who also vocally authenticated the hustle and bustle of someone who was constantly being chased knew.

But he experienced his highlight as an actor with Tobias Schieber’s production of “Tannhäuser” in Bayreuth. Scratch turned Gould into a massive but sad, completely lost clown in the style of Emil Jannings in the early German sound film “The Blue Angel”. Seeing Gould, vocally of strength and pleasure, so helpless, disturbed and mentally damaged was an event that gave the production a melancholic depth, even in the burlesque moments.

Shortly before the Bayreuth Festival this year, Gould, who had been a mainstay of the Bayreuth Wagner ensemble for more than a decade and a half (alongside greats such as Georg Zeppenfeld, Christa Mayer, Camilla Nylund and Klaus Florian Vogt), had to cancel his participation. Katharina Wagner, the artistic director of the Bayreuth Festival, knew about the severity of Gould’s illness three months ago. Even back then, she was personally deeply affected by the news.







Shortly after the end of the festival, Stephen Gould announced the end of his career due to a serious, rapidly deteriorating cancer. He succumbed to her on September 19th. The loss, and not just for the Bayreuth Festival, is immense. In an official statement from the Green Hill, he was honored as an artist, educator and friend: “His remarkable fitness, unbridled curiosity and utmost professionalism, including in his dealings with colleagues, set him apart. According to his own admission, Wagner was “pure meditation, a mantra” for him.