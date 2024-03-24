MWhen he was seventeen, under the impression of man's first space flight, he wrote the piano piece “Kosmos” in 1961, and many years later Péter Eötvös wrote a story about it: “It wasn't a big bang, but a rebirth. The universe is continuous. A transition.” On the empty surface – you can see it in a video – he draws a few spots and draws connecting lines: the galaxies, the stars, the planets, the earth. “And here comes Transylvania and a melody by Bartók. And then it begins again.” Before the eyes of the viewer, the cosmogony of an adolescent emerges in just a few strokes, told from the perspective of the mature composer.

The outlines of an artistic self-portrait can be seen there. All the characteristics that would shape the thinking of the later composer of great concert and stage works are already present here at the core: curiosity and openness, the narrative power of music, self and world, galaxy and Béla Bartók.

“Psychokosmos” for cimbalom and orchestra, the first large-scale work by the composer born in Transylvania in 1944, is also a self-portrait. Here the view is not towards the starry sky, but inwards. When at the beginning the solo voice of the cimbalom, enveloped in quiet timpani and cymbal noises, rises from the depths and then dissolves into luminous points of sound in a quasi-improvised manner, hidden worlds appear before the listener's inner ear. Rarely has the Hungarian folk instrument been made to speak in such an idiomatic way.

The Hungarian tone, which cannot be separated from Eötvös' music, articulates a cosmopolitan attitude to national heritage that is averse to any nationalism and exaggerated into the poetic. Bartók plays an important role in this, and his contemporaries Ligeti and Kurtág also become musical reference points.







When Eötvös came to Cologne to study conducting on a DAAD scholarship in 1966 after training at the Budapest Music Academy, these traditional references were not yet so pronounced, but his penchant for exploring sound worlds outside the narrow canon of the German avant-garde was. Also his subtle humor and his playful curiosity for all types of music, not least jazz.

Karlheinz Stockhausen became his mentor

Karlheinz Stockhausen became his mentor in Cologne. He promoted his artistic development, gave him access to the WDR electronic studio and included him in his ensemble as a keyboard player. With him he gave hundreds of concerts around the world, including months-long performances at the World's Fair in Osaka in 1970.

The encounter with Japanese culture broadened his horizons. It was reflected not only in the experimental works of the early 1970s, but also in later operatic works, including the one-act play “Lady Sarashina”, based on the notes of a Japanese court lady from the 11th century, and “Tri sestri” (“Three Sisters “) based on the drama by Anton Chekhov. This work, which premiered in Lyon in 1998 in a production by Japanese director Ushio Amagatsu and has since been performed in over thirty theaters, marked Eötvös' breakthrough as an opera composer. A considerable number of stage works followed, for which Maria Mezei, the composer's wife, often wrote or arranged the libretti.







Pierre Boulez had him conduct

A complementary activity of the incredibly productive composer Eötvös was conducting. In 1978, Pierre Boulez appointed him conductor of the Paris Ensemble Intercontemporain. Here he acquired a huge repertoire of contemporary works and developed a technique that was unique in its combination of precision, friendly composure and outstanding musical competence.

For him, conducting was a highly developed form of communication. “It is fundamentally based on the ability to establish this contact through personality – through the look, the gesture, the reaction,” he once explained in an interview. “You could also call it charisma. If someone does not have this gift, then he is not a conductor.”

During his thirteen years in Paris, Eötvös completely abstained from composing, but they served as preparation for a new artistic and educational practice. In 1991 he founded the International Eötvös Institute for Young Conductors and Composers in Budapest and made it an important center for a new music education outside of music universities, which are often stuck in their courses. In his courses, alongside the musical and technical issues, organizational issues played an equal role.

He himself planned his working life and rehearsal procedures with meticulous precision. Composing, conducting, music education and organizational planning came together in an impressive way in his practice. A huge workload that he managed with iron discipline and without sacrificing artistic sensitivity. The public thanked him with numerous international honors. On March 24th, in his eightieth year, he died in Budapest after a serious illness. But his artistic and institutional legacy lives on.