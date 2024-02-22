TDancers first shared the sad news on social media Wednesday evening that world-renowned American choreographer, teacher, coach, author and dancer Steve Paxton had died two days earlier. He was 85 years old. He had long lived on a farm in Vermont, far from the centers of the dance world, and loved growing his own vegetables. He liked the self-sufficient, self-sufficient life and the solitude.

But the man, who in old age rarely let himself be lured away from work in the fields and in the garden, had an immense influence on the development of postmodern dance all the way to Europe. He danced his most famous solo, Johann Sebastian Bach's “Goldberg Variations” in Glenn Gould's recording, between 1986 and 1992. But when the Slovenian dancer Jurij Konjar taught himself to do it, the great piece experienced an incredible renaissance with performances worldwide from 2010 to 2020 . It is so simple, so beautiful, so moving, so earthy and spiritual that anyone who has seen it will never need another choreography of this music.

A democratization of dance

Steve Paxton was a “symbolic figure of contemporary dance,” as the director of the Impulstanz Festival in Vienna, Karl Regensburger, said today. Paxton is widely mourned, both on the continent and in the United States – dancers such as Sasha Waltz, Mark Tompkins, Vera Mantero and Boris Charmatz studied his technique.

It should never have been said in his presence that the lyrical dancer with the athletic body had become an icon. Although he could be very funny and ironic, there was something intimidating about his serious, intellectual and sensitive charisma, of course without meaning to. An icon of American postmodernism, to be more precise, he was one of the founding members of the Judson Dance Theater with Trisha Brown in 1962, where the wildest performances in New York took place. In 1970 the improvisation and performance collective “Grand Union” was founded.

Choreography could be organized movement in space, a dance could consist of driving a car towards your audience in the parking garage or sweeping the floor in front of them. They thought about democratizing dance and felt that everyday movements should not be discriminated against. It was Steve Paxton who identified the “fictional nature of cultural dance” and contrasted this social construction of the aesthetic with what he called “the truth of improvisation.” Misha Baryshnikov longed for this truth, as he later explained to his dancers from the White Oak Dance Project. In Russia, New York's Judson Dance Theater had seemed to him the epitome of freedom, the idea of ​​why it was worth fleeing.







In a lecture, Paxton described his own key moment, namely how he was struck by a realization that gave rise to his interest in the body, the need to create a connection to his own body, to proprioception, through dance. A science experiment on perception asked the student to fill three basins with water: cold on the left, hot on the right, and room temperature in the middle. The left hand should be immersed in the ice-cold basin, the right in the hot basin, and then both should be immersed in the middle basin. The middle basin seemed warm to the left hand, but cold to the right. Paxton found that he could focus his attention on the awareness of one hand or the other: “The mind can travel in the body.”

Way ahead of time

And that's what he did as a dancer, feeling his spine and how it raised the body and allowed it to twist or tilt. He looked into this because, as Paxton reasoned, since the body could live for decades, one should treat one's bones carefully and not wear them out prematurely.

Born on January 21, 1939 in Phoenix, Arizona, Steve Paxton was a gymnast and athlete before discovering what interested him most: dancing.

After dancing in the Merce Cunningham Dance Company from 1962 to 1965 in addition to the postmodern experiments and then another year with José Limon, in 1972 he developed his fabulous “Contact Improvisation”, which is still taught today. Sliding, rolling, diverting the vertical momentum into a horizontal swing, lifting, shifting weight, catching your partner, that is the adventure of this improvisation with mass, gravity, energy, momentum, tension and absolute concentration on the unpredictable. “I have little muscular or mental memory of what I just danced,” is how Paxton once described the exciting feeling of being in the flow of improvisation, “unconscious, fragile, fast, an inkling of your own wild nature.” He published theoretical reflections on his art in his magazine “Contact Quarterly”.







In the 1980s he set out on a new experiment in England that once again proved how far ahead of his time he was: in the “Touchdown UK” project he worked with the visually impaired.

In the 1990s, his legendary Viennese performances were at the invitation of Karl Regensburger. For eight festival editions, eight summers, Paxton came, taught, spoke and performed, even, in the star hour, with Trisha Brown. Of course the two improvised together.