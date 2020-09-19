Intellectual brilliance and iron discipline: the Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. There will be a fight for her successor.

KARLSRUHE taz | She really wanted to hold out until the presidential election and hoped for Joe Biden to win. Donald Trump should no longer make decisions about the replacement of her post. Ruth Bader Ginsburg died 46 days before the election. She was 87 years old.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was probably the most famous judge in the United States. An icon of liberal and feminist America. Your abbreviation RBG was extended to “Notorious RBG” (alluding to the rapper “Notorious BIG”). There are t-shirts and mugs with her likeness. In 2018, two films about her were shown in theaters. The documentary “RBG – A Life for Justice” and the feature film “The Call”.

The US Supreme Court is not just the highest court in the US. It also assumes the role of a constitutional court and thus controls the legislature and the president. Bader Ginsburg had been a member of the Supreme Court for 27 years. Supreme court judges are appointed for life.

But Ginsburg was a well-known lawyer even before her appointment. In the 1970s she was appointed as a law professor by the major US civil rights organization ACLU to enforce equality for women in US law as part of the Women’s Rights Project. Up until then there were a multitude of laws that focused on men as the breadwinner of the family and made women second-class citizens. Under Ginsburg’s leadership, the ACLU led hundreds of discrimination trials, six of which were also in the Supreme Court, five of which Ginsburg won. In this phase of her life she has achieved more than in her later role as a judge.

Special votes with effect

In 1980, Ginsburg was appointed a federal judge at an appeals court by then Democratic President Jimmy Carter. In 1993 the next career step followed to the Supreme Court. This time it was Bill Clinton who nominated her. Her appointment was also supported by the Conservatives. Ginsburg was considered moderate at the time. At first she was able to continue her emancipatory work at the Supreme Court with the votes of the majority, which also included moderate-conservative judges. In 1996 the Supreme Court ruled that the state Virginia Military Institute must also be open to women.

Husband Martin Ginsburg “She doesn’t give me advice on cooking. And I don’t give her advice on jurisprudence “

But under President George W. Bush, the Supreme Court moved to the right. Compromises became more difficult, Ginsburg found himself more and more often in the minority and wrote special votes. In the best case, these were later picked up by politics – as with Ledbetter vs. Goodyear. Here Ginsburg argued in 2007 that women often cannot sue on time against unequal pay because they do not even know what their male colleagues earn. She was unable to assert herself at the Supreme Court, but the US Congress incorporated her concern into a law in 2009.

Most of their dissenting opinions (dissenting votes) had no comparable effect – although they were increasingly celebrated on the Internet and social networks. In recent years, Ginsburg has become more and more of a pop culture icon among liberal and feminist lawyers. Ginsburg, who originally looked shy and brittle, later found pleasure in her role as a legal pop star. On occasion she gave away “Notorious RBG” T-shirts herself.

In private life, Ginsburg was seen as a role model. She married her husband Martin in 1954. “He was the first man who was also interested in my brain.” He later postponed his own career as a tax attorney and was unusually committed to the upbringing and care of the two children for the time. When asked whether the couple of lawyers often give each other advice, Martin Ginsburg self-ironically denied: “She doesn’t give me any advice on cooking. And I don’t give her any advice on jurisprudence. “

Your dearest wish: hold out until the election

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was attested not only to intellectual brilliance, but also to great diligence and iron discipline. When she was over 80, she still managed 20 push-ups. From 1999 Ginsburg fell ill with cancer several times, but was cured in each case – until she died of pancreatic cancer.

The judge was known as an opponent of US President Trump, whom she once called a “swindler”. Trump now has the opportunity to choose her successor. In the United States, the President appoints the Supreme Court justices. They have to be confirmed by the US Senate after a public hearing, but Trump’s Republicans currently also have a majority in the Senate.

Shortly before her death, however, Ruth Bader Ginsburg urged US politicians to wait for the presidential elections. She dictated to her granddaughter: “My dearest wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president has taken office.”