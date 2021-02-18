D.he “voice number one for conservatism in our country” has fallen silent. Ronald Reagan called Rush Limbaugh that in the early 1990s. Now the radio talk show host died of lung cancer at the age of 70. For more than thirty years, Limbaugh carried hateful messages over the airwaves. Black, women or homosexuals – anyone who fought against discrimination could be the target of a Limbaugh campaign. Most recently, he tried to stage the pandemic as a kind of culture war. Covid-19 was just a cold, he claimed at the beginning of the wave of infection. All who were in favor of protective measures were enemies of freedom for him. Donald Trump was a rescuer whose election was “stolen”. Before the election, Limbaugh also read out texts in his show in which the current Vice President, Kamala Harris covered with a swear word for prostitutes and insulted as “mattress” has been.

No one who had heard him in his earlier years was surprised, however. Late eighties he read out the names of homosexual AIDS victims and celebrated their deaths – with the song “I’ll never love this way again” by Dionne Warwick as background music. After more than three decades of right-wing agitation in this style, Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award for civilians from the American President.

Racism and hatred disguised as humor

When Limbaugh took to the stage of nationally marketed radio talk shows in the late 1980s, they were still a very polite affair, wrote Brian Rosenwald in his book Talk Radio’s America. But the shows were soon to play a major role in the rise of right-wing and Christian-nationalist currents. A few years later, Limbaugh’s tirades reached 25 million listeners on 530 regional radio stations. And the rest of the media gave him the attention that made the Missouri self-taught man a celebrity. The development of promoting radical right-wing positions was not certain from the start – until he was 35, Limbaugh had not even registered on the electoral roll. But even as a teenager he had been known for advocating his father’s reactionary positions.



In February 2020, Limbaugh receives the American President’s Medal of Peace during the State of the Union Address.

Until 1987, the United States had the “fairness doctrine” which required journalists to report in a fact-based and balanced manner. After Ronald Reagan abolished it and liberalized the media market, the era of Rush Limbaugh, Fox News, and Bible TV began. Limbaugh ostensibly enjoyed the deliberate breaking of taboos, and some people misunderstood it as a commitment to freedom of expression. Ultimately, however, he played a decisive role in the fact that racism and lies became accepted elements of the political dispute, after they had previously only been represented so openly in the regional parliaments of the southern states.

Limbaugh once asked if anyone had noticed that every mug shot looked like that of the African-American presidential candidate Jesse Jackson. He loves the women’s movement, especially when he goes behind it, he said another time. Using supposed humor as a justification for racism or misogyny is now part of the repertoire of many radio and podcast talkers. Limbaugh was a role model for many talk show makers, mostly white men, who spread their frustration about the supposed “political correctness”, about women, about elections and about the political preferences of younger or non-white people. In the bubble, which is inhabited by men like Limbaugh or “Infowars” founder Alex Jones, facts do not count, conspiracy lies and the most absurd stories about the “enemy” are used specifically for political radicalization.