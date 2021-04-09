NNot only Trinity House, the non-profit company that operates all lighthouses on the English coast, has lost its former “master” – it was one of at times hundreds of honorary chairs that Prince Philip held. His daughter, Princess Anne, inherited him in 2011, and since then the Duke of Edinburgh has only acted as one of the old brothers (“Elder Brethren”) of the Beacon Administration, just as Sir Winston Churchill once did on an honorary basis.

No, with the death of the recently withdrawn Prince Consort, the whole of Great Britain is now missing a point of orientation. For seven decades Philip was familiar to the subjects of the United Kingdom. He has often embodied the more spontaneous, unconventional, sometimes even more modern side of the monarchy. He introduced the civil and fallible half of the royal couple, was never completely surrounded by a royal aura. At the beginning of his association with the Queen, he certainly felt this to be a curse, but later it sometimes suited him.

Every biographical account of the Duke of Edinburgh for decades begins with the statement that he was born in 1921 on the kitchen table of a villa on the Greek island of Corfu. That sounds indicative enough as a kick-off fanfare for a childhood and youth that was at least as unsteady and precarious as the times in which it took place. Philip was born the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece – who in turn was the fourth son of the Greek King George I, murdered in 1913, and his wife, Grand Duchess Olga Konstantinovna Romanova. Philip hardly experienced a safe childhood. At the age of ten he was practically orphaned: his parents’ marriage was in ruins, his father passed the time with a wealthy heiress in Monte Carlo, and his mother, Princess Alice von Battenberg, was treated as insane in England.

A changeable upbringing

Philips’ colorful descent from German, Danish, Dutch and Russian nobility was accompanied by a varied upbringing, which took place first in England, then (under the supervision of his brother-in-law, the Margrave of Baden) in Salem in Germany and finally in Gordonstoun in Scotland. During the last stop, another elderly relative, Uncle Louis, had taken care of the adolescent Philip – a brother of his mother’s, who had had the Anglicised surname Mountbatten since 1917.









And while the educationalist Kurt Hahn, the educator Philips, who fled the National Socialists from Salem to Gordonstoun, shaped the sporty, nature-loving, pragmatic character of the prince, Louis Mountbatten determined his fate. He steered Philip to the career as a naval officer, which he began shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War at the Navy College in Dartmouth and which he pursued as an excellent naval officer for a decade to the rank of corvette captain. Above all, however, Mountbatten played a part in the fact that the senior ensign Philip met the then 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth during a visit to the royal family in Dartmouth and from then on remained in contact with her throughout the war.

A life full of official appointments

When peace was restored, Philip stopped at King George VI. for his daughter’s hand. The marriage exposed the young prince to transformational pressures that distorted his life: he was determined more by his upbringing than by his origins, but the remaining legacy he now had to sacrifice to the rationality of the British monarchy. He exchanged membership of the Greek Orthodoxy for membership in the Church of England, and he gave up the dynastic name of origin Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg in favor of the adopted maternal name Mountbatten. From the perspective of the Windsor family etiquette, that wasn’t quite enough either: Philip was neither elevated to Royal Highness (that only happened in 1956, after almost ten years of marriage and a marriage crisis), nor was he able to (adopt ) Inheriting last names. The frustrated Prince Consort is said to have sighed at the time that he has the indefinite “function of an amoeba” in the royal house.