KLaus Teuber was a man who approached quietly. With a backpack and water bottle in hand, he suddenly stood there at Hanauer Landstraße 187 in Frankfurt to report about himself and the hype surrounding his game in the first escape room for “The Settlers of Catan”. No “Oops, here I come” despite its cult status, including settler fans like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and millions of copies around the world.

Teuber was happy about the success. But not so much for its own sake, but more because of the idea of ​​the game. He much preferred to talk about her than about himself. He wanted to create games “in which I can experience both the gameplay and each of my fellow players with the fullness of their personality”. A sentence from his biography “My Way to Catan”, which he wrote three years before he died after a short, serious illness.

It’s a guiding principle for all his games. Not a predictable game in which everyone ponders for a long time about the best of all possible moves. Interaction between the players and the joy of being together were his headlines.

He wasn’t a game nerd. But a happy player with his wife Claudia and friends. When everyday life in his father’s dental technology business, to which he nolens volens he felt obliged, became more and more of a burden, he gladly withdrew to a small basement room in his little house in Roßdorf near Darmstadt. his sanctuary. There he tinkered in front of himself. evenings And eventually brought up a game he called Puzzle Master to play with his wife and friends.

Military themed games? “He came with clay.”

He never thought that something like this could be published. “I didn’t even know there were such things as game designers,” Teuber said. Back in the mid-1980s, it wasn’t common for the author’s name to appear in large letters on the game box. Teuber thought the games were developed by editors in the publishing houses. “I was satisfied with getting to know new exciting games and developing my own,” said Teuber. “My pure, untouched gaming world.”







It was only when Teuber, then 33 years old, visited a game shop in Darmstadt for the first time that a new world of the board game market opened up to him. The owner referred Teuber to a student game club in Darmstadt. And there he turned up one evening, soft-footed. Michael Blumöhr, computer science student and founder of the games club in the student residence, took care of the newcomer who was standing around a little hesitantly. After a few weeks, Teuber dared to take his puzzle masters out of the family environment and present them to the students. Michael Blumöhr remembers it clearly: “Most of the games back then came from the USA and England and were military in character. It is thanks to Klaus that this changed. He came with dough.”

Creativity aroused curiosity and the students did what thousands of people later did after “Barbarossa and the Riddle Masters” appeared: they kneaded. And ideally in such a way that the structures were not too easy to recognize for the other players, but not too difficult either. That got the most points. Everyone kneaded and was a guesser at the same time. Perfect interaction and variety, as the “Game of the Year” jury found and awarded Klaus Teuber the most important prize in the industry for his first work in 1988.