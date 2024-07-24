John Mayall, who spent part of his youth in a self-built tree house in his parents’ garden near Manchester and served in the army in Korea, was a self-taught instrumentalist and taught himself to play the guitar, piano and harmonica. His real importance lies in his promotion of talent: in addition to Clapton, Peter Green, Mick Taylor, John McVie, Hughie Flint, Jack Bruce and Jon Hiseman made important career steps with the Bluesbreakers. Important Bluesbreakers albums include “Bare Wires” and “Blues From Laurel Canyon” (both 1968).

He eventually moved to Laurel Canyon in California, where he built himself a tree house and in 1979 he had to watch as it, along with his huge music collection, was completely destroyed in a forest fire. In the 1970s, Mayall opened up to jazz and became a key figure in the fusion music of the time. He tirelessly released records and gave concerts almost until the end, even as an old man, still wearing a sleeveless shirt and a grey ponytail. Mayall died in his second home in California.