HUmberto Romesín Maturana had accepted the invitation to the Faculty of Sociology at Bielefeld University in the 1986/87 winter semester, but he was annoyed. How did Niklas Luhmann, who had invited him, come up with the idea of ​​alienating his concept of autopoiesis, the self-generation of life from life, for the description of social systems?

The message of this concept was clear. Published in 1970 under the title “Biology of Cognition”, it appeared in the same year in which Salvador Allende was democratically elected president in Chile. Maturana had studied medicine there since 1948 before he went to Harvard University for a doctoral degree in 1956 and did research on issues relating to the anatomy and vision of the frog. Among other things, he found that after certain interventions in its nervous system, the frog stubbornly threw its tongue in one direction when trying to catch a fly, while the fly was found in the other. Not the fly, so his conclusion, but the brain coordinates the perceptions and movements of the frog. In 1960 he followed a call to the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Santiago de Chile and expanded his research into a theory of the organism, perception and knowledge. Eight years later, Heinz von Foerster invited him to the University of Illinois, where he was visiting professor until 1970.

A philosophy of freedom

Maturana understood his biology of cognition, a theory of knowledge as a biological process, at the same time as a philosophy of freedom. No one could deprive the organism of the autonomy of its perception of the world, no matter how much this autonomy was dependent on taking place in a suitable environment. Heinz von Foerster recognized the far-reaching significance of this discovery. It fit in with his attempt to formulate an epistemology that put the observer at the center of interest. “Everything that is said is said by an observer,” Maturana wrote in the journal of science. “Everything that is said is said to an observer,” added von Foerster. At the same time, Allende invited Stafford Beer to Chile to develop the newly developed cybernetics of the observer into a system of social control of the Chilean economy. So soon after the eventful sixties, the hopes must have been overwhelming to finally be able to found a free, self-determined society. You know how that ended. Supported by the CIA, first the copper contractors, then the hauliers and freight forwarders, went on strike and paralyzed the country. In 1973, Pinochet staged a coup and established a military dictatorship.

Maturana must have followed all this with great concern. He continued to give his lectures. At some point he devoted a whole semester to the question of a theory of the organism and later reported that at the end of that semester a student came up to him and told him that he now knew everything about the production of proteins from proteins, but still not understood what “life” was. Maturana didn’t know the answer.