S.Hans Küng had long presented a memoir. Between 2007 and 2015, the theologian, born in Sursee, Switzerland, shared his view of the Church and the world in three volumes with altogether more than 2000 pages – and if you like, you can also read Küng’s memories of eight popes by Pius XI. up to Francis: so many the clergyman had seen – and from Pius XII. until Benedict XVI. they too had met him.

Daniel Deckers in the political editorial department responsible for “The Present”.

In 1957, as a young graduate of the Collegium Germanicum et Hungaricum in Rome, Küng caused a sensation with a dissertation on the doctrine of justification by the Protestant theologian Karl Barth. In 1960 he received his first chair at the University of Tübingen. But as a professor and as a council theologian at the side of Rottenburg Bishop Carl Josef Leiprecht, Küng always made as much talk of himself as he did about theology and the church.

The hardening of the post-Council period, such as the encyclical “Humanae vitae” (1968), strengthened his view that papal infallibility was the root of all evil in the Catholic Church. When the Vatican withdrew his church license to teach at the end of 1979, Küng had reached his goal. From then on he liked himself even more in the role of the one whose skin had been “given up to the Inquisition”. This did not affect his popularity any more than the sales figures of his books “Infallible?” (1970), “Being a Christian” (1974) or “Does God Exist?” (1978), which have been translated into many languages. From the nineties on, Küng shifted increasingly to research into world religions, to the “Global Ethic” foundation and an institute of the same name at the University of Tübingen, where he had taught until his retirement in 1996.

In 2005, in Castel Gandolfo near Rome, he met again a man whom he had lured to Tübingen in 1968 as a “like-minded, of the same age and equal” colleague: Joseph Ratzinger alias Pope Benedict XVI. One of his former assistants was also working in Rome at the time: Walter Cardinal Kasper, the Vatican Minister for Ecumenism. Hans Küng died on Easter Tuesday at the age of 93 in Tübingen.