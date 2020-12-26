The double agent Blake spied first for Great Britain, then for the Soviet Union. Our author met him in Moscow in the early 1990s.

DUBLIN taz | He was most pleased about the English tea I had brought him to Moscow. That was in 1991. KGB double agent George Blake was the most wanted man in Great Britain at the time since he escaped from Wormwood Scrubs Prison in London in the mid-1960s.

Blake spied first for the UK, then for the Soviet Union. Now, according to the Russian foreign intelligence service SWR, he died at the age of 98.

The Irish petty criminal Seán Bourke and the two peace activists Michael Randle and Pat Pottle had helped him escape from custody. 25 years later, Randle and Pottle were on trial for it. Despite admitting the act, the jury acquitted her in the same room in London’s Old Bailey where Blake had been convicted.

As a friend of the two, I was present at the party that followed at Pottle’s London house. George Blake called and because I had booked a flight to Moscow anyway, Pottle arranged for me to meet the spy. Blake met me in his apartment, which had an extensive library of books in seven languages. We talked for five hours before he showed me “his Moscow”.

With the rope ladder over the prison wall

George Blake was born in Rotterdam in 1922, his mother was Dutch and his father was an Egyptian Jew with a British passport. Blake worked in the resistance against the Nazis during World War II and fled to Great Britain in 1943. He joined the British Navy and was recruited by MI6 for his language skills in 1944.

He sent him to Seoul in 1948 to collect information about North Korea, China and the Soviet Union. In 1950 he was captured by North Korean troops while taking Seoul during the Korean War. He then spied for the Soviet Union.

Among other things, Blake led a joint project between MI6 and the CIA: the construction of a tunnel from West Berlin to under the Soviet switchboard in the GDR. The KGB was inaugurated from the start.

When it was discovered that Blake had switched sides, a British court sentenced him to 42 years in prison in 1961. In prison he met Randle and Pottle, who were serving an 18-month sentence there for the occupation of the US Air Force Base Wethersfield. After their release, they made a simple plan to use a rope ladder to help Blake over the prison wall.

After an odyssey through various hiding places in London, Randle, his wife Anne and their two children smuggled the double agent in a converted motorhome to East Berlin. From there Blake traveled on to Moscow. He said to me in 1991 that he regrets nothing. “My life is wonderful.”