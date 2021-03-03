D.he piece is as inseparable as “New York, New York” with Frank Sinatra, “Take Five” with Dave Brubeck or “Strange Fruit” with Billie Holiday. Chris Barber made the jazz punk “Icecream” so popular at times that colleagues offered aesthetic resistance with a song parody: “I scream to end all Icecream.” It was useless. The song has become the fanfare of Dixieland jazz, which Chris Barber played over and over as an encore until his last appearance about three years ago. In general, his music became the epitome of the happy hot jazz revival of the fifties, when skiffle groups with washboard, banjo, tea box bass and self-made drums enlivened inner cities all over Europe, but at the same time biting commentators raised their voices and with the skiffle Fashion suspected the entire traditional jazz scene of promoting beer consumption rather than contributing to musical education.

Such judgments were generally unfair, and particularly in the case of Chris Barber. Because the man from Hertfordshire was anything but a naive amateur musician with a strong commercial instinct. Barber had graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, gathered some of the UK’s most important jazz musicians in the first post-war years, making the UK a center of old-time jazz.

Even more: Chris Barber succeeded early on in having blues musicians such as Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters or Sister Rosetta Tharpe perform in London’s Marquee Club, where a whole generation of budding rock musicians develop their own popular style with the originals could.

When Bill Wyman, longtime bassist for the Rolling Stones, said in his autobiography that without Chris Barber there would have been no Stones, no Kinks or The Who, there is more than a grain of truth in it. In any case, it is said that Brian Jones, perhaps the most ingenious of the Rolling Stones, spent evenings listening to the bottleneck style of American blues veterans in the Marquee Club until he wrote his own version of “Dust My Broome” with the appropriate slide technique on the electric guitar.

The musicians from Chris Barber’s bands, such as guitarist Lonnie Donegan, were early role models for the budding rock music superstars. It therefore seems only logical that the Queen not only honored the Beatles with the minor nobility title, but also honored Chris Barber for his services to the British cultural asset of rock music.

With his music, Barber has given traditional jazz an enormous boost in Germany, where he has been a frequent guest. His adaptation of Sidney Bechet’s “Petite Fleur”, played by his clarinetist Monty Sunshine, was one of the most successful pop hits of the 1950s. A good three years ago you could still see Chris Barber on stage with his trombone. Soon after, he had to end his career after falling. He died on Tuesday at the age of ninety.