S.a throwing technique was worth gold. His dance technique tore people from their chairs. There was a groove in his walk, and his chin was carried very high or very low. That was Chadwick Boseman in films about Jackie Robinson and James Brown, and by 2014, when he played James Brown at the latest, it was clear that with this charisma, Chadwick Boseman would also become a star when everything goes well, which is not always the case in Hollywood . Then came the role of “Black Panther”, the first black superhero in the huge Marvel franchise. That was new. An almost all-black film became a worldwide blockbuster, rendering many certainties in the entertainment industry obsolete. And a superstar from Chadwick Boseman.

It wasn’t that long ago that black Americans had two main opportunities to become socially visible – as athletes or in the entertainment industry, for a long time primarily with jazz, blues and soul. If someone could dance, so much the better. In sport as in music, the possibilities that talent should actually open up overlapped with the prejudices about supposedly typical characteristics of origin, to which this special talent of singing, dancing and throwing balls corresponded. Star roles in films were not provided for a long time. How many decades did it take for Sidney Poitier to have company with Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Jamie Foxx?