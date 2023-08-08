Since the departure of the Dutch army from Uruzgan, the former Afghan guards of Camp Holland have been in danger from the Taliban. Many of them ask for help from the Netherlands – but their requests for protection are rejected, says correspondent Lisa Dupuy.

Afghan guards risked their lives for $210 a month, now they’re on the Taliban’s death list