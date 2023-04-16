China, the hole in the calendar

Today, April 16, should have been the day China returned to Formula 1. And instead, for the fourth year in a row, Shanghai is out of the Circus calendar due to the impossibility of matching the race with the management of the pandemic Coronavirus. Guanyu Zhou he had circled this date on the calendar, but the Chinese won’t be able to greet his audience this year either.

Audience of which Zhou has been a part, and since the first edition. In fact, he was only a child when his parents (his father is passionate about engines) took him to the grandstands of the Shanghai track to see up close Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso (later to become his idol) and dazzling company. In an interview with The Athleticthe Alfa Romeo driver recalled those emotions which then convinced him to try the path of motoring.

Zhou’s words

“After that race, whenever I had a free weekend I wanted to drive a go-kart. Over time I think people realized that I was capable: I was nine-ten and competing against 13-14 year olds, let’s say it was a good start. I’ve always watched F1 on TV or trackside, e last year i realized a very difficult dream (to make his debut in the Circus, nda). It’s clearly a huge thing for my country“.

China is close

For Zhou, the debut in Shanghai as a Formula 1 driver has only been postponed. The Alfa Romeo driver is in fact absolutely convinced that it is only a matter of time: “I’m sure the Chinese Grand Prix will be back next year, I can’t wait to race it. It will be another dream come true. Only a few riders have their home race. Some have three this year (the American Logan Sargeant, nda) and of this I am very envious“. A return of Shanghai, it should be remembered, could dissatisfy many Formula 1 fans: if China returns to the calendar and – as suggested by Stefano Domenicali – an agreement for an African GP is closed, the first track to skip could be Spa-Francorchamps .