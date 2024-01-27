On Remembrance Day, Memory is smoke in the wind. The comment

The January 27, 1945 a patrol ofRed Army broke down the gates of the concentration camp Auschwitz, in Poland, «revealing to the world the hell hidden behind the writing Arbeit macht frei» and freeing the seven thousand remaining prisoners, among whom was also Primo Levi.

Sixty years later, the November 1, 2005the United Nations General Assembly designated this date as the world “International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust”, a decision already in force in Italy since 2000. In order to prevent acts of genocide in the future, in Resolution Member States were invited to promote educational programs suitable for passing on the memory of the Holocaust to new generations.

In the year of the first celebration, 2006, the then Secretary General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan he opened his speech by remembering the millions of innocents, Jews and members of other minorities, massacred in the most atrocious ways imaginable. “We must never forget those men, those women, those children, or the agony through which they passed.” And he concluded with an exhortation that is more relevant today than ever and sadly disregarded: “let us commit to doubling our efforts and our commitment to prevent genocide and crimes against humanity”.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, the people who lost their lives during the “Aryanization” And “ethnic cleansing” implemented by the Nazi regime were around 20 million. Remembrance Day is therefore dedicated not only to the six million Jews who are remembered throughout the world today but also to these millions of submerged, nameless people condemned to oblivion. In fact, it is estimated that six million were killed in the ovens of the extermination camps Slavs, Russians, Serbs, Ukrainians, Poles, Slovenians; three hundred thousand Roma and Sinti; around one and a half million political dissidents, and an unknown number of disabled people and homosexuals.

In Milan, where as in Rome it was demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people are prohibitedfor which the risk of risk was officially recognized yesterday genocidethere is the only European Holocaust memorial built on a place of deportation: the Platform 21 of the Central Station. From that track, used before the Second World War for the transport of goods, 1200 Jews were deported, mostly headed to Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen Belsen. Only fifty returned. Among them Liliana Segre, who has been engaged in a battle against the indifference and ignorance of history for thirty years.

Disrecognition to which we owe the birth of the largest widespread memorial in Europe: the Stumbling Stones. Designed in 1990 by the Berlin artist Gunter Deming in response to a citizen of Cologne who contested the deportation of 1000 Sinti from the Rhine city, they are square blocks (10x10cm), very similar to cobblestones. Covered with a brass plaque bearing the name, year of birth, day and date place of deportation and the date of the victim's death, are set in front of the front door of the last residence of a deportee to the Nazi concentration and extermination camps. From 1990 to today, more than 100,000 have been installed throughout Europe.

These Stones were inspired by those that appeared yesterday at dawn in Rome, in front of the headquarters of theUN agency for refugees. An installation created by a collective of eight young Italian artists who glued 50 of them. Unlike the original ones, they are adhesive prints: they bear the names of the Palestinian victims, the date of death and the way in which they were murdered. An anonymous action which, as one of them explains, aims to give shape “to the mourning that we all feel, as humanity”. Even the choice of the UN headquarters follows the same criterion as the Stumbling Stones: they have been placed there to remember the over 136 UN employees who died under Israeli bombs. And it is worth remembering, on this strange day of remembrance, that Palestinian culture is also dying under the bombs of Gaza and along with it its roots and its future are being pulverized. AND as we all know without roots, like trees, a people dies.

By a macabre and grotesque symmetry of destiny then, this Day falls in the aftermath of one historic rulingone of those that mark an era, which established that Israel's actions in Gaza plausibly violate the Genocide Convention and indicated provisional measures to prevent it. The decision of the Court of Justice, however you want to read it, is one watershed that marks a before and after that is difficult to ignorehowever the case ends up, which will last years, and which sees Israel in the dock, a nation born on the ashes of the Holocaust, the largest mass extermination in history to date.

So it happens that while here, in this corner of the world, today there are initiatives following one another so as not to forget the monstrous attempt to erase the Jews from the earthforgetting however that together with them at least another 12/14 million people were exterminated,n the gates of Israel there is a people, the Palestinians, who are denied the right to exist and their memory is torn and erased every day, cruelly reduced to smoke in the wind.

“If I were to die, you must live, to tell my story”. This too is memory: every name that is forgotten, every life that is silently erased is smoke in the wind. The poet and professor of the Islamic University of Gaza Refaat al Areer knew this well, as he wrote his last poem entitled, precisely, If I were to die, a few weeks before dying under an Israeli air bombardment. An epitaph that is also a hope: that of not being forgotten.

