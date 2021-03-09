Emotional memory leads us to remember the best moments. And perhaps the emotional memory is the only argument to convince Messi to continue at Barcelona.

It is not that Pep Guardiola returns to the Catalan entity. Neither would Suárez, Neymar or Dani Alves. Much less Xavi and Iniesta. But the name of Joan Laporta is also associated with great times within the entity. It is also true that the members decided to remove him from the club when he sought re-election, but now the emotional memory leads us to remember those great moments. We will go there.

There are several issues that plague the agenda of the Catalan media these days. First, the Barçagate scandal, which ended with the raid on the club’s offices and the arrest of different executives, including former president Bartomeu. And, secondly, the crisis that generated the possible departure of Lionel Messi.

Before being elected, during the presidential debate on Sunday, February 28 before the elections, Laporta was blunt in answering whether the Argentine star would continue in the club or not.

“Messi will value the proposal that we will make to him. I am convinced that If the other candidates win, Messi will not continue at Barça, if I win, he will continue. He was not happy with (Toni) Freixa’s stage as manager, “Laporta commented.

These are not empty words that the current president of Barcelona says. During his last administration (2003-2010), the club won it all. With Laporta in power, Barcelona managed four Spanish leagues, one King’s Cup, three Spanish Super Cup, two Champions League, one European Super Cup and one Club World Cup. But -in addition- he achieved a feat that no other institution has achieved: the unforgettable sextet of 2009.

Joan Laporta celebrates, together with members of ‘Estimem el Barça’, his victory in the presidential elections last Sunday, March 7, 2021. Source: DEPORTES FCB

That time was the institutional and sporting pinnacle within the club. Not only because of the successes, but also because of the team project that was in Barcelona. With a Josep Guardiola who would take over after the departure of Frank Rijkaard (Laporta’s first crisis), the coach would put together a dream 4-3-3 with Víctor Valdés, Dani Alves, Márquez, Puyol, Abidal, Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Henry, Eto’o and Messi. A great team.

It is something that, in addition to the Blaugrana fans, Messi himself misses. Seconds in the League (three points behind Atlético de Madrid) and with one foot out of the Champions League after losing in the first leg for the round of 16 against PSG (4-1), the Argentine has shown his dissatisfaction with the team and various signs of wanting to leave. Rumor that the press, and the closed circle of the player, has been in charge of stoking.

However, Joan Laporta knows that the center of the team – today – is Messi. Therefore, it is not surprising that one of the priorities of the new president of Barcelona is to retain the player within the club for longer.

“With him (Messi) I don’t need messengers. We will make you an economic and sports proposal, calmly and when the moment is, “he explained.

It is something he can achieve, since – previously – he convinced the Argentine to stay at the club. It was in 2006, when the name of Messi was giving something to talk about worldwide. Back then, Inter Milan offered Barcelona $ 250 million for the player. A juicy offer for anyone.

At that time, facing the possibility of his departure, Laporta spoke with Jorge Messi, the player’s father and agent, and since that talk, the forward has not known another club in Europe other than Barcelona.

Joan Laporta and Messi, after the signing of the extension of the player’s contract until 2016 on September 18, 2009. Source: EFE.

“I want you to tell me what you would do as a father,” Jorge Messi asked Laporta. The president took his time, but responded with his heart: “He will be happy here, he will get the glory. There, you will only win financially. Your son is destined to be the greatest in history and here he will have the team to help him achieve it. He’s going to have a good time. “The rest is history.

The affection that Messi has for Barcelona is so much, who -for the first time- participated in a presidential election within the club. It is not known who he voted for, but he surely did so thinking about the best for the institution and his desire to return to the times where Europe and the world reigned.

“That you have voted is very significant and hopefully it will help you stay”Laporta said. Surely, Messi will be happy with the electoral result and also the culé fans, who feel that better times are coming at Barcelona.