The spring vacation for students begins on Friday, March 26, and continues until April 15, according to the school calendar announced by the Ministry of Education at the end of the last academic year.

The spring vacation for teachers is scheduled to begin on the fourth of next April for a period of 11 days, ending on the 15th of the same month, and the third semester will start on the 18th of the same month.

The calendar indicated that the spring vacation for all public and private schools that follow the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, as for the rest of the private schools that apply a foreign curriculum, the vacation is either for a period of three continuous weeks according to each emirate and the dates shown, or two continuous weeks and a third week distributed throughout the year.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education stated, in a circular recently issued, that teacher training will be a week to be implemented during the period from March 28 until April 1.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

