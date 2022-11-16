The Ministry of Transport announced the restoration of traffic on the Crimean bridge after repair

Car traffic on the Crimean bridge has been restored after repair work. This was announced by the Ministry of Transport of Russia in its Telegram-channel.

The department clarified that the movement of cars and buses on the Crimean bridge, previously suspended due to repair and restoration work, resumed from Wednesday, November 16, from 15:00 Moscow time.

Earlier in November, it became known that the Russian government would allocate more than 1.6 billion rubles to support organizations in the tourism sector in the Crimea and Sevastopol. It is clarified that the funds will be used for a one-time payment for 1.5 thousand organizations, provided that for six months from October 1, 2022 to the beginning of April 2023, employment will be maintained at a level of at least 80 percent.