Hotter at the table and cooler in the room: strategies useful for health (as well as the economy). We talk about it in the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere on Thursday 17 November

If we had to summarize with a “grandmother’s remedy” scientifically proven one of the healthy ways to deal with the colder temperatures to come would be «eat warm and sleep cold»: hot food at the table, but a few degrees less in the bedroom. An even more current remedy after the decree, signed on 6 October by the Minister of Ecological Transition, to contain gas consumption and which provides for 15 fewer days of heating and a reduction of one degree in homes, going from 20 to 19 °C . «This variation is in line with the indications of the World Health Organization which recommends that the domestic temperature be 20 °C, with an oscillation of 2 degrees more and the same number less. With the right precautions, the healthy general population does not notice the difference» explains Giorgio Sesti, professor of internal medicine at the La Sapienza University of Rome and president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine. «There are few rigorous studies on the effect of the variation of 1 degree of temperature in an environment, the only ones are those conducted by the Japanese who pay great attention to the living microclimate. It has been seen that for a reduction such as the one envisaged in our homes, the arterial blood pressure varies by less than 1 millimeter of mercury, that is to say that if a subject has a “maximum” of 120 mmHg, it passes to 121. In general, a variation of this type is therefore not significant from the point of view of possible vascular damage”.

The speech can change with categories at risk, it is no coincidence that the rules of the decree exclude schools, kindergartens and places of care (hospitals and nursing homes). «At home, some extra precautions must be taken for very young children who do not yet have an adequate temperature regulation system», continues Sesti. «However, it is above all the frail elderly, often bedridden, who are most exposed. These motionless patients suffer from sarcopenia, a reduction in muscle mass and movement, one of the most important anti-cold mechanisms. Muscle contraction can be voluntary, such as when we stamp our feet or hands to warm up, and involuntary, such as when we feel the chills. In any case it requires efficient muscles that frail elderly people do not have. If this type of patient is at home, you have to worry about covering him more and better because a degree could be annoying. It is a good idea for a healthy elderly person to prevent sarcopenia by getting advice from an expert on some exercises to be performed at home with one-kilo weights, for example. Carrying light shopping bags is also a great workout. Another more exposed category is that of rheumatic patients, in particular those suffering from Raynaud’s syndrome. It is a disturbance in blood circulation that most commonly affects the hands and feet, making them cold, numb and discolored after exposure to cold temperatures. One degree of difference shouldn’t be enough to trigger it, but it’s good to talk to your doctor if you realize you’re not feeling well.”

