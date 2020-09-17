Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is targeting almost all the stars in the film industry. Recently, he called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. While giving an interview with a news channel, Kangana said for Urmila Matondkar that she does not even go to the cause of her acting. She is a soft porn star. Actually, Urmila Matondkar had targeted Kangana Ranaut and said that Kangana is playing unnecessarily Victim and women card. If they want to fight on drugs, then they have to start from their state Himachal Pradesh.

Ever since Kangana Ranaut has commented on Urmila Matondkar, many Bollywood celebs have surrounded the actress. Have come in support of Urmila. Now, in an interview, Urmila replied to Kangana’s ‘soft porn star’ talk. Urmila said that Kangana should name those people who take drugs in the industry. If Kangana does this, then I will be the first woman who will ‘thumbs up’ for this information of hers.

In a conversation with India Today, Urmila said that you have to decide, do you have to play a Victim Card continuously and repeatedly say that I am Victim, Victim, Victim? If Kangana knew everything then why did she remain silent before, why is she coming forward and speaking?

Urmila further says that whatever you have today, thank you Mumbai and the film industry for the name, fame, money, everyone. Why didn’t you pick these things up earlier? Now why have you been talking about all these for the last few months. Time seems a bit funny. Things are looking a bit awkward now.

Urmila had said that why this person, who has been given Y security with taxpayer money, does not tell the police about the drug nexus? There is no doubt that Mumbai and Bollywood belong to everyone. Whoever has loved this city and has given it back, then this city belongs to them. Being the daughter of this city, I will not tolerate any comments that insult it. When you make such remarks, you are insulting not only the city but also the people here. Urmila further said that if someone shouts all the time, it is not necessary that he is telling the truth.