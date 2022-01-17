The willows on the bank of the ditch behind my house are being pollarded. The men (plus a woman) of the Amsterdam green management drag sawn branches through the mud, it looks and sounds like hard work. When I ask if they like coffee, the faces above the orange suits brighten. All milk and sugar, please. They also don’t turn down a cookie. The least shy of the bunch strokes the cat and mumbles something about my outdoor sofa, which, to his apparent dismay, is covered with leaves. Then he samples the rest of the garden, looks at me and says, “What a mess, huh?”

