new Delhi: The conflict between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government is increasing. Kangana said on Tuesday that she is ready to get her drug test done and if her links with drug peddlers prove that she will leave Mumbai forever.

Kangana tweeted, “I thank Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh that my drug test will be done. I want my call records to be checked. If any of my links are found with drug peddlers, I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever. I am waiting to meet you. “

Let us know that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday that the Mumbai police will investigate Suman’s allegations in which he has accused Kangana of taking drugs. Deshmukh said that Shekhar Suman’s son Stud was in a relationship with Kangana at one time and has accused Kangana of consuming drugs. He said, “Mumbai police will investigate this matter.”

Deshmukh said that Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnayak and Sunil Prabhu raised the issue in the assembly on Tuesday. He replied, “I replied that she was in a relationship with Study Suman who said in the interview that she used to take drugs and pressurized her to take them too.” Mumbai Police will look into this entire matter in detail.

Sarnayak refused to accept it as a political vendetta. The Shiv Sena MLA said, “The law is equal for all. There is no political vendetta. Security is given to those who are eligible. If there is an allegation of taking drugs and it is wrong, then the accused should be sent to jail.

Significantly, the case has come amid the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation against Riya Chakraborty for allegedly taking narcotics. In the assembly, Deshmukh called Kangana’s remarks against Mumbai Police irresponsible. He said that Sarnaik has given a letter for action against Kangana in the matter of insulting Mumbai and Maharashtra.

From the Nationalist Congress Party quota, Minister Deshmukh said, “A girl comes here to earn a living from another state and Mumbai accepts her but she insults the Mumbai Police.” It is sad that what he said is irresponsible. If you insult Maharashtra, the public will not tolerate it. “He said,” Maharashtra is also BJP and all parties should condemn them. “

