Israel is not a democracy

The dream of Israel it has always been about being a large, democratic, Jewish state. But to achieve it it would have to bring together Muslim and Christian Arab masses which would alter the demographic structure. Also for this reason it still remains an impossible mission today: either Israel accepts the Oslo Accords and limits its desire for expansion by becoming a small, Jewish, democratic state.

Either it expands and guarantees all citizens equal rights, in which case it would be large and democratic but not Jewish. Or it expands and refuses to a large part of its citizens, as it is doing, the fundamentals civil rights and in this case it is large, Jewish but not democratic. In the projects envisioned by the current Israeli leaders, and unfortunately shared by a good part of Israeli public opinion, it is envisaged that several million Palestinians could disappear.

Austin to Congress, no evidence of genocide in Gaza

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has rejected arguments that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, saying he has seen no evidence to suggest so. “We have no evidence that genocide was committed” by Israel in Gaza, Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee during a budget hearing, where his testimony was interrupted several times by protesters.







A few days ago the well-known journalist Nirenstein Flameformer member of our Parliament, during her usual connection from Jerusalem on Radio Radicale, at the height of a partisan reconstruction of the facts in which, among various things, she praised the need for more knowledge and awareness on the part of commentators and the press , defined the million and a half Palestinians packed like tuna in the death chamber of Rafah as a “conglomerate of people”.

Conglomerate. That's exactly how he defined them. Thanks to the knowledge and awareness she herself invoked, it was a moment to connect the “Conglomerate” of Gaza with the “Stücke”, the “pieces”, a term with which the Nazis they defined the Jews, also crammed like tuna in the death chambers of the various Extermination camps scattered between Germany and Poland.

For decades they have told us that Israel it is the only democracy in the Middle East. They have repeated it to us in history books, in documentaries, on television news, in newspapers, on the radio, everywhere. Now, the same books tell us that the word democracy comes from demos. THE demoi they were the popular neighborhoods of Athens that became synonymous with Democracy following Cleisthenes' reform in the 6th century BC. C.

A reform which, for the first time in history, guaranteed political representation to all Athenian citizens. This is where the modern concept of democracy, understood as the right to representation for all, without exceptions. In Israel this right has been denied, and continues to be denied, to millions of Palestinians who have lived in the so-called occupied territories for millennia. Subjected to every kind of harassment, they are deprived of fundamental rights such as voting, free movement, expression, property and security.

Therefore, one of the two: o Israel evicts the territories that it has occupied and continues to occupy illegally, accompanying over the wall the over 800 thousand settlers who live illegally on Palestinian land, or granting legitimate rights to the millions of Palestinians who live there. Only in this way will it be possible to define itself as a Democratic State.

On the brink of slaughter I am reminded of a documentary in which a journalist asked a Jew in the West Bank what a settler is. He, smiling with bitter embarrassment, replied as follows: “A settler… is a person who builds his house in an area where the state of Israel has no sovereignty and who actually lives a double reality: he is a citizen of Israel who does not live on the sovereign territory of Israel. This translates into a completely new world: there are Israeli citizens living in the occupied territories, while Palestinian inhabitants live under Israeli rule without citizen rights.”